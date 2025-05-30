Virat Kohli’s RCB win over PBKS sparks online debate: Why is Anushka Sharma blamed more and praised less?

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has long been trolled whenever her husband Virat Kohli’s team lost a match. She was even labeled a ‘distraction’ and asked by netizens not to attend his games. Just yesterday, Virat’s team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, cruised into the IPL 2025 finals with an 8-wicket win over the Punjab Super Kings. The actress was seen standing and cheering for him. Now, fans have taken to social media to call out the double standards—criticizing netizens for trolling her during losses but failing to praise her during victories.

Advertisement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan wrote, “Don't know why RCB fans trolled her after team defeats but no one praises her when RCB wins.”

Meanwhile, another user commented, “HAAAAYEEE KINGKU or KINGKU KI QUEEN...!!!!!!!!”

Someone else chimed in, writing, “RCB are in the FINALS! King Kohli led with heart, fire, and pure dominance! And yes — Anushka Sharma once again proved to be his LUCKY CHARM. This is not just a win; it’s a STATEMENT. The dream is alive. The cup is calling. 2025 is OUR year!”

One user also wrote, “Anushka PRETTIEST Sharma.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was seen standing and applauding for around 10 minutes just after RCB’s win. Dressed in a white shirt, she was beaming with joy and happiness. A pic also shows her hugging a friend out of excitement and is just unmissable.

Earlier, on Anushka’s birthday, Virat Kohli made it quite special with a heartfelt post on Instagram. He shared an unseen photo of them sharing a tight hug. But the real highlight is their infectious smile and we bet you can’t ignore it. Their genuine PDA shows the love and the bond they shared and we are obsessed over it.

Advertisement

Sharing the pic, he captioned it, “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love.”

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding with only close friends and family in attendance. The duo are parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Here’s what Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma are upto after he announced retirement from Test cricket