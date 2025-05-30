Popular Star Kid: Suriya and Jyotika are proud parents as they attend daughter Diya’s graduation ceremony— PICS

Suriya and Jyotika are known to be one of the power couples of South cinema. Even after being stars in their own right, the duo prefers keeping their personal lives out of the limelight, especially when it comes to their kids. And now the two are proud parents as their daughter marked her graduation from school.

Suriya and Jyotika attend daughter Diya’s high school graduation

Taking to her Instagram stories, Jyotika dropped an array of photos from her daughter Diya’s high school graduation. The latter has now completed her schooling at Ascend International School in Mumbai and in the pictures she was seen wearing the graduation cap and gown.

The Shaitaan actress shared a picture wherein she and Suriya were seen standing beside their daughter on her big day. The couple looked happy and proud over Diya’s achievements.

Suriya and Jyotika’s parents attend granddaughter Diya’s school graduation

That’s not all. The momentous day was also attended by both Suriya and Jyotika’s parents, who also came to attend the graduation ceremony of their granddaughter.

The actress shared pictures of her daughter surrounded by both of her grandparents and even dropped a bunch of throwback pictures from the former’s childhood.

Suriya and Jyotika’s rare appearance with their kids Diya and Dev

Well, both the actors prefer to not let their kids grab much of the spotlight, as they’re still young. In fact, the couple are rarely seen making any public appearances with their children.

However, back in December 2024, the family of four had made a joint appearance as they attended a wedding together.

Suriya’s daughter Diya followed in her parents’ footsteps in films

For the unversed, Suriya and Jyotika’s daughter Diya has already shown keen interest in the world of films like her parents. The young lady has already directed a feature documentary film titled Leading Light—The Untold Stories of Women Behind the Scenes.

