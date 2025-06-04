Allu Arjun has a 'special' message for Anushka Shetty as Vedam completes 15 years, calls it ‘out of the box’ film

Allu Arjun delivered a smashing hit with the 2010-released film Vedam, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Co-starring Anushka Shetty and Manoj Bajpayee, the film has since elevated to the status of a cult classic. As the film clocked 15 years today, the iconic star dropped a candid post reminiscing about memories.

Allu Arjun shares throwback pictures from the sets of Vedam

Advertisement

Taking to his account on X, Allu Arjun shared some unseen and behind-the-scenes throwback pictures from the sets of his film Vedam.

While in one of them, he can be seen perfecting a certain scene, the other featured him and the filmmaker attending an event together. The third picture captured his happy moment with co-stars Anushka Shetty and Manoj Bajpayee.

Allu Arjun says Vedam was out of the box for him

Along with the pictures, the Icon Star also penned a caption, expressing that this film was initially way beyond his league. He went on to thank his director, co-stars, and every other member of the cast and crew who made it possible for such a film to be so successful.

An excerpt from his note read, “15 years of Vedam. A film that was out of the box for me. Gratitude to @DirKrish garu for crafting something so honest. To my amazing co-stars @MsAnushkaShetty, @HeroManoj1 & @BajpayeeManoj sir, and many others. Sharing this journey with you all was truly special.”

Advertisement

Allu Arjun’s next pan-Indian film with Atlee

Fast forward to now, the Pushpa 2 star is currently busy prepping for his stint in an upcoming pan-Indian film directed by Atlee.

The project, currently titled AA22xA6, is said to be superhero-based and will feature six heroines. The actor is also building up an incredible physique to pull off a completely new look for the movie.

Allu Arjun’s mythological film with Trivikram Srinivas

Additionally, the actor has another interesting project in the lineup, a mythological film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This project was announced long ago and is still in the pre-production stage.

If reports are to be believed, the actor would be playing a role inspired by Lord Karthikeya.

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab: Has Prabhas cut down his fees from Rs 150 crore for horror comedy after Adipurush's debacle?