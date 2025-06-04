Tom Cruise ‘Loved’ Rumored GF Ana de Armas Starrer Ballerina, Reveals How He Supports John Wick Universe

Ana de Armas is gearing up for her next big project, Deeper, co-starring with rumored boyfriend Tom Cruise, and she says the lessons she learned on Ballerina will guide her through the new action thriller. Speaking at the Ballerina premiere in Hollywood on June 3, she revealed how pushing for truth and taking risks shaped her performance.

She also praised Cruise's enthusiastic support for cinema, hinting at their off-screen camaraderie and fueling rumors about her relationship with him.

Ana's first comments centered on Ballerina, in which she plays Eve Macarro, a ballerina turned assassin trained in the Ruska Roma traditions to avenge her father's death.

Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, Ballerina is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and Chapter 4, and features stars such as Keanu Reeves, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Norman Reedus, and Ian McShane.

"I think it's important to keep looking for truth, answers…To keep pushing until you find your truth no matter what," Ana told Deadline. "So, take risks and get to the bottom of it."

Ana's rigorous stunt work on Ballerina left her bruised and determined. "Everything hurt. My hands, my nails were broken, bruises everywhere, my neck," she admitted. Yet she called the experience a lot of fun. She believes Eve Macarro's resilience will inspire a new generation of women.

During the same interview, Ana teased Deeper, which follows an astronaut encountering a terrifying force in an unexplored undersea trench. She said the work involves intense training to prepare for the physical demands of the job.

Directed by Doug Liman with a script by Christopher McQuarrie, Deeper promises a blend of suspense and supernatural elements. "Training, just training, getting ready for what's going to come," Ana shared, hinting at rigorous preparation.

Ana de Armas talks about Tom Cruise's support for Ballerina

At the premiere, Ana also addressed Tom Cruise's surprising support for Ballerina. While promoting Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Cruise publicly endorsed the film and praised Ana's dedication.

"He supports every movie. He really wants the industry and cinema to do well, and people going to the theaters. We're working together," Ana told Variety. She said it meant a lot coming from Cruise.

