WATCH Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma casually dropping couple goals as they jet off after RCB's IPL 2025 win

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are one of the most adored couples in the industry. Every couple wants the kind of relationship they have. From supporting each other in public to sharing moments of joy, we love their bond. The duo is now on cloud nine as Virat’s team RCB wins IPL 2025 after a long wait of 18 years. Several videos and photos of the duo celebrating together at the stadium are going viral. Amidst this, Virat and Anushka were spotted at the airport today, casually giving us major couple goals, and we are so obsessed with them.

Advertisement

In a video now going viral, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are turning heads with their effortless airport style. Just after RCB’s big win at IPL 2025, the duo is winning hearts not just with their looks but with their humility, carrying their own luggage despite having a team around them. Fans are praising them yet again for staying so grounded and real, proving once more why they’re ultimate couple goals.

Talking about their airport looks, Anushka kept it effortlessly chic in a simple white t-shirt paired with denim jeans and sunglasses, her hair left open, adding to her laid-back charm. Meanwhile, Virat looked dashing in a red t-shirt, beige pants, and matching sunglasses. The couple was spotted walking into the airport, sharing smiles and engaging in a light conversation, serving major couple goals once again.

Earlier, several photos and videos from yesterday’s match went viral after RCB won big in IPL 2025. Anushka Sharma was seen jumping out of joy in the video as soon as the victory was achieved. A video also featured her and Virat Kohli running towards each other and hugging tightly. The cricketer also got emotional, and we definitely understand it.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, RCB fans celebrated the victory as nothing less than a festival. From gathering together to bursting firecrackers, the celebration proves how badly fans were waiting for this win. Several celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, and more, also took to social media to express their excitement.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Post-divorce, Dhanashree Verma cheers for Virat Kohli’s RCB as team beats Yuzvendra Chahal’s PBKS in IPL 2025