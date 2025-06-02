Raid 2 Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn led crime-drama to end its WINNING theatrical run with a strong Rs 219 crore globally
Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh is set to end its global run grossing a winning Rs 219 crore. Read on.
Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is at the fag end of its winning theatrical run. The crime-drama sequel, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, has cemented Ajay Devgn’s reputation as a bankable star in the post-pandemic era. With a worldwide gross of Rs 219 crore, Raid 2 is a bonafied box office hit.
Raid 2 Opened To Strong Numbers At The Indian Box Office, Despite Competition From Regional Biggies
Raid 2 kicked off with a bang, collecting Rs 19.25 crore net on its opening day in India. The opening was solid, driven by Ajay Devgn’s star power and the goodwill of the 2018 original, Raid. The film struck a chord with audiences, particularly in the mass centres. Despite competition from regional biggies, Raid 2 maintained a steady run.
Raid 2 Is Set To End Its India Run Netting Rs 162 Crore
The movie eyes a Rs 162 crore net India finish. This equates to a gross collection of Rs 194.50 crore. Positive word-of-mouth and a tight narrative ensured Raid 2 held its ground in theaters. For a mid-budget film, this is a commendable result.
Raid 2 Does Reasonably Internationally
Raid 2 also found traction in international markets, grossing Rs 24.50 crore overseas. While the film primarily targeted the Indian diaspora, it collected reasonably from international markets. Though not a massive figure compared to bigger Bollywood exports, the Rs 24.50 crore overseas gross is a solid addition to the film’s global performance.
Combining domestic and international figures, Raid 2 will close its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of Rs 219 crore. This places it firmly in the hit category at the box office. The film’s success is particularly notable in the post-pandemic era, where audience turnout for Bollywood films has been unpredictable.
Brand Ajay Devgn Shines On
Ajay Devgn deserves applause for his stellar post-pandemic theatrical run. After delivering hits like Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan, he has once again proven his box office mettle with Raid 2. Even Singham Again, despite its underperformance, netted Rs 240 crore in India. At a time when many films struggle to pull audiences to theaters, Devgn’s ability to deliver successes every year is remarkable.
Raid 2 shall stream on digital by the end of June. What is your thought on the box office of Raid 2?
