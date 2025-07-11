Superman Ending Explained: Does David Corenswet Stop Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor? All About How He Sets Up Supergirl’s DCU Future

The new Superman movie under James Gunn’s DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters has plenty going on in its ending. The film wraps up with Superman taking on Lex Luthor’s biggest plan yet, a dangerous pocket universe, and a powerful clone named Ultraman.

After escaping Lex’s prison, Clark Kent returns home to Kansas to rest. But when he sees news of an invasion in Jarhanpur, Mister Terrific warns him that Metropolis is at risk too. Clark heads back to Metropolis where an interdimensional rift is tearing the city apart, thanks to Lex’s pocket universe tech.

Advertisement

Superman vs. Ultraman

Lex Luthor uses the rift to keep Superman busy. He also sends The Engineer to drown Superman, but Clark fights off her nano tech. Lex’s big move is revealing Ultraman - a clone of Superman made from a strand of Clark’s hair.

Superman fights Ultraman but struggles until he calls Krypto for help. Together, they knock Ultraman into a black hole. Clark and Krypto then defeat Lex’s other backup plans.

Here’s how Lex’s scheme unfolded

Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen, with help from Eve Tesmacher, discover Lex’s arms deal with Boravia. He’s been selling weapons cheaply to take over half of Jarhanpur. Lex admits it was just an excuse to try to kill Superman once and for all.

Meanwhile, the Justice Gang and Metamorpho save Jarhanpur from Boravia’s military. Hawkgirl kills the Boravian leader, securing peace for Jarhanpur.

Clark then flies to Lex’s flying office and stops him from escaping. He tells Lex, “I’m human,” something Lex never understood. Mister Terrific arrives and closes the rift, saving Metropolis. Krypto attacks Lex before he’s sent to Belle Reve prison. Lois and Clark share a kiss, and she finally says she loves him back. Superman offers her an exclusive interview.

Advertisement

Supergirl joins the DCU future

At the end, Supergirl lands in the Fortress of Solitude to collect Krypto, her dog. She thanks Clark for watching him and hints at more adventures. In the post-credits scenes, Superman relaxes with Krypto while Mister Terrific fixes a damaged building.

James Gunn said, “What I’m working on is in some way…yes, yes, yes,” about a sequel. There’s no confirmed Superman 2 yet, but fans can expect to see Clark and Supergirl again soon.

ALSO READ: Superman: Why Was James Gunn Shouting ‘Shut the F*ck Up’ at David Corenswet on Set? Says Actor is ‘Not Sensitive’