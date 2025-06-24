Top 1st Mondays For Bollywood Movies In 2025: Salman Khan's Sikandar surprises at number one; Sitaare Zameen Par stays well poised on fourth position

The Bollywood box office in 2025 has had a bunch of big releases, packed with star power and solid performances. The first Monday collections of films are crucial, as they show how well a movie is holding up after its opening weekend. Pinkvilla is here to analyse the numbers of the Bollywood films part of the list of 'Top Monday collections registered by Bollywood movies of 2025'.

Here’s A Look At The Top Bollywood Movies Of 2025 Based On Their 1st Monday Net Box Office Collections

1. Sikandar

Leading the pack is Sikandar starring Salman Khan which earned Rs. 27 crore on its first Monday. However, this figure, recorded on its second day, which coincided with the Eid holiday, was seen as extremely underwhelming, more so for a Salman Khan film. The festive boost didn’t translate into the expected massive numbers and the movie sealed itself a dismal date.

2. Chhaava

Close behind is Chhaava, with an impressive Rs. 23 crore on its first Monday. This historical drama led by Vicky Kaushal, showed an exceptional hold and proved its strong word-of-mouth. The film’s gripping story about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Kaushal’s powerful performance led audiences to keep coming to theatres. The movie ended as one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in its eventual run.

3. Housefull 5

Housefull 5, the latest in Akshay Kumar’s comedy franchise, collected Rs. 11.50 crore on its first Monday. This was seen as a reasonable hold for a film that thrives on family audiences and festive cheer. The star-studded comedy-drama showed weak holds in the days to follow, and ended doing business lower than what one would expect from this franchise.

4. Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs. 8 crore on its first Monday, a pretty good performance for a non-tentpole film. This sports-comedy, a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, benefited from positive reviews. The movie should hold reasonably well in the days to follow.

5. Sky Force

Sky Force, another Akshay Kumar starrer, collected Rs. 7.50 crore on its first Monday.

6. Jaat

Sunny Deol’s Jaat minted Rs. 7.25 crore on a partial holiday, an alright performance for a mass entertainer. The film’s action-packed appeal kept it afloat, though it didn’t match the bigger players.

7. Raid 2

Finally, Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, earned Rs. 7 crore on its fifth day, a good hold considering it had already exhausted much of its core audience over the weekend. It is a bonafied hit.

The Top Mondays Of Bollywood At The India Box Office Are As Under

Rank Movies India Net Collection 1 Sikandar Rs 27 crore (Day 2, Eid) 2 Chhaava Rs 23 crore 3 Housefull 5 Rs 11.50 crore 4 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 8 crore 5 Sky Force Rs 7.50 crore 6 Jaat Rs 7.25 crore (Partial Holiday) 7 Raid 2 Rs 7 crore (Day 5)

These 1st Monday collections reflect how well or poorly the films have held. Sikandar is an exception since the first Monday fell on its second day, coinciding with the Eid holiday.

