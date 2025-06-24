Tom Cruise Reviews Brad Pitt Starrer F1, Check Out BTS Moments From London Premiere: ‘You Guys Crushed…’

Hollywood legends Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise turned heads at the F1: The Movie London premiere. The red carpet reunion came as a surprise for many fans, marking the duo's first public appearance together in over three decades. The two last worked together in 1994's Interview with the Vampire. Cruise, who made an unexpected appearance, praised Pitt's new film, calling it a "great night at the movies."

Sharing photos from the event, Cruise wrote on Instagram, "Great night at the movies with my friends!! You guys crushed it!!" The official F1: The Movie page reposted the picture with a clever nod to Cruise's Top Gun role: "Maverick and Sonny."

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise together again after 31 years

Cruise and Pitt's appearance sparked nostalgia for fans who remembered their iconic collaboration in Neil Jordan's 1994 horror film. The buzz intensified after Pitt, speaking to E! News earlier this month, expressed interest in working with Cruise again.

"Well, I'm not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and shit like that…So when he does something again that's on the ground, [then yes]," Pitt joked, referring to Cruise's love for intense stunts.

Their public display of mutual respect comes as both actors headline major summer releases, Cruise with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and Pitt with F1.

Inside the F1 Premiere - What happened on the red carpet?

The F1 London premiere was a star-studded affair. Fans were thrilled to see Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt pose together on the red carpet, both dressed in sharp, tailored suits. Pitt, clearly enjoying the moment, told Sky Sports, "I've got to say it's just great to be here… We're just having such a laugh, time of my life."

The film also stars Javier Bardem and Damson Idris. Pitt plays a former F1 driver who returns to the sport after a major crash. His character is brought back as a last resort by a struggling team owned by Bardem's character.

Here's what makes Brad Pitt's F1 movie special

The F1 film premiere showcased more than just star power. Pitt's F1 was filmed at real racing events to capture the authenticity of the sport. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the film features real driving sequences.

In a recent GQ interview, Kosinski shared how Cruise was once considered for a similar racing film years ago. "They both have the natural talent for driving," Kosinski said. "But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more."

Tom Cruise's surprise appearance - Just support or a tease?

While Cruise isn't part of the F1 cast, his presence raised questions. Was it just support for his old co-star, or could he be involved in future racing projects? So far, there's no confirmation of a cameo, but his appearance has only added to the film's buzz. F1, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski, opens in theaters on June 27.

