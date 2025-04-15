Jaat 5 Days Worldwide Box Office Update: Sunny Deol starrer continues decent run, nearing end of its first week

Jaat 5 Days Worldwide Box Office Update: Sunny Deol’s latest release, Jaat, is a mass action entertainer helmed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, making his Hindi directorial debut. The film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Randeep Hooda, and others. It has completed five days of its worldwide run so far, coming close to the end of its first week. It has grossed Rs 59 crore at the worldwide box office in five days.

After the Sunny Deol film registered the highest-grossing day of its run on Sunday, it registered an expected drop on the following Monday on Day 5. While film’s India net total for the day was helped by Ambedkar Jayanti, its overseas gross remained highly constant. The 5-day total of the film currently stands at Rs 59 crore, out of which India gross has almost the complete contribution in the total at Rs 55.50 crore. Here, the 5-day overseas gross contributes to the global total with just Rs 3.5 crore.

The total of Jaat is primarily driven by the Indian market, with minimal performance in the overseas markets. However, as the film majorly appeals to the mass audience from rural areas, an international crowd pull was not expected from the movie. It is currently running strong in tier 3 and 4 centers among audiences from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Punjab, Central India, and Haryana, where a Sunny Deol type of mass is the most in-demand.

Jaat has received a mixed to positive reception until now. Its five-day India net currently stands at Rs 46.25 crore, with a further drop expected on Tuesday and the upcoming weekdays. In the remaining week, word-of-mouth, coupled with Sunny Deol’s continued appeal in mass action films, is expected to hold the film at an average pace.

The overseas performance of Jaat is expected to remain minimal throughout its run. Based on its current trend in the Indian market, a huge total doesn’t look close, but the film could achieve a moderately average total in its lifetime run.

