Ajith Kumar sports an almost bald look in viral pics from Belgium, fans ask ‘Something happened to him?’

Ajith Kumar has been managing perfectly between his racing schedules and film lineups. After delivering two big hits Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, the Padma Shri recipient is in news for his next project AK64, which is rumored to be directed once more by Adhik Ravichandran.

Amid the buzz, the actor’s recent appearance has grabbed attention where his massive transformation has become unmissable.

Ajith Kumar flaunts a near-bald look

In a recent video shared by his racing team on Instagram, Ajith Kumar can be seen in Belgium ahead of kickstarting his next schedule of motorsport races. What grabbed attention was how he shaved off a considerable part of his head and pulled off a near-bald look.

He wore his motorsports gear covered with a plain sweatshirt as he walked along the streets. His physical appearance also appeared slightly changed.

Fans react to Ajith’s new look

Soon, the pictures went viral on social media and fans could not stop sharing their shock and surprise in the comment section.

Well, a majority of people were surprised at his new hairstyle and wondered if he was doing well. Others speculated whether AK had undergone a hair transplant.

In fact, some more people even thought this might be his new look for his upcoming project AK64, which would require him to take on such a different style.

Will Ajith Kumar join forces with Adhik Ravichandran once more?

It was just few days back when Ajith Kumar confirmed returning to the film front with his next project, which would start from November.

However, an Aakashavani report later suggested that the 64th film of the senior Tamil actor is likely to be directed by Adhik Ravichandran once again, after Good Bad Ugly. Moreover, this project will be backed by Mythri Movie Makers and will become the actor and director’s second cinematic venture.

Confirmation on the same is still awaited from the actor and the makers' sides as of now.

