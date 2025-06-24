Throwback: When actor Srikanth refused to acknowledge his marriage to wife Vandana, here’s why

Srikanth is known for making his appearances in South films, having been a recognizable face in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. As Srikanth is making headlines with his ongoing police case, the actor once hit the news for a different reason.

Vandana Srikanth’s alleged legal cases

As per reports, Srikanth and his wife, Vandana, were rumored to tie the wedding knot back in 2007. While his parents initially approved of their relationship, they later called off the marriage after finding out Vandana and his parents were arrested for a few legal cases.

The cases stemmed from a land dispute argument, which led to the legal proceedings. While Srikanth’s parents opposed the marriage, the actor went ahead and registered his marriage with Vandana.

While it is mentioned that Srikanth registered his marriage in hopes of convincing his parents, to everyone’s shock, the Nanban actor refused to acknowledge his marriage later.

According to a report by Times Now, the actor said, “Our marriage was never consummated. I went in for a registered marriage as I loved her and was hopeful of convincing my parents.”

“Soon after we announced our formal wedding date, I learnt that Vandana was jailed for an offence and that the passports of her parents were impounded for their involvement in criminal cases,” he added.

Later on, Srikanth revealed that Vandana had shown up at his house with tough-looking henchmen. Fearing for his and his ageing parents’ lives, he was supposedly forced to abandon his house, even seeking police protection at the time.

With multiple allegations made at that time, Srikanth and his wife, Vandana, later patched up. Following legal intervention and counselling, both continued their relationship.

And now, years later, Srikanth and Vandana are still married and are parents to two children.

Srikanth’s last film?

Coming to Srikanth’s work front, the actor was last seen in a lead role in the film Konjam Kadhal Konjam Modhal. The romantic comedy was written and directed by K Rangaraj.

The movie focused on a couple’s perception of wealth in a relationship, only to change their mindset after witnessing the profound love shared by an old couple.

With Pujita Ponnada playing the female lead, the movie was received with mixed reviews upon release.

