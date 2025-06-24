Thammudu OTT Release: Not Netflix or JioHotstar, Nithiin’s upcoming Telugu film will be available on THIS platform post-theatrical run

Telugu actor Nithiin’s upcoming film Thammudu is a namesake of Pawan Kalyan's iconic 1999-released sports action drama. However, the forthcoming film, on the contrary, is deemed to be based more on emotion than just plain action.

Produced by Dil Raju, it is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 35 crores and is slated for a release on July 4, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie’s OTT release.

Where to watch Thammudu after its theatrical run?

Thammudu will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run is completed.

If the film does not perform well at the box office post its release, it will be released on OTT earlier than the usual 4-week window that is maintained.

Official trailer and plot of Thammudu

Well, the makers have been keeping many details about the upcoming film under wraps.

Its storyline is said to revolve around a native village named Ambaragodugu, where the innocent villagers are entrapped by a powerful yet unseen force that keeps them from stepping out.

Amid the somber circumstances of the village stands a woman named Kantara, a spirited young woman who empowers all the villagers to break free from this fate that seems to be sealing them in.

She is joined in force by the character played by Nithiin, who is shown to be an anguished brother whose sister had once promised to free the villagers from this force but had failed to do so.

He returns and takes it as a vow to fulfill his sister’s promise and liberate everyone from the tyrannical fate.

Cast and crew of Thammudu

Besides Nithiin in the lead, the film also stars Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, and more.

It is directed by Sriram Venu and is produced by Dil Raju. Furthermore, B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the film's musical score.

