Inside Chiranjeevi’s House Tour: Megastar’s Rs 30 crore bungalow in Hyderabad and it is all things classic and elegant

Chiranjeevi continues to remain one of the most celebrated and veteran stars of Telugu cinema. The actor’s filmography is a testament of his dedication to the craft. Besides movies, the senior star owns one of the most lavish homes in Hyderabad, glimpses of which are frequently shared by him or his family members.

Advertisement

For the unversed, one of his properties is nestled in the upscale locality of the Jubilee Hills area, which also has some other South Indian celebrity houses. Painted white, the architectural structure and layout of the place have different elements which match his personality.

Modern style meets lush greenery at Chiranjeevi’s residence

The exterior of his lavish mansion worth Rs. 30 crore is a perfect combination of modern style and elegance. However, don’t be confused with just any other concrete building, the megastar has ensured to include lush greenery in and around his residence.

An open portico lined with trees of various kinds on either side serves as the perfect entrance one could imagine for their home. Use of wooden panelling in some spots brings out the perfect earthy vibe of the place.

Cream-toned walls adorned with artistic pieces for a heritage touch

As you step inside, the place has been marvelously designed with neutral, cream toned walls, which adds to the soothing effect. Since the living area is wide and divided into various sections, the choice of a lighter wall paint helps give it a spacious look.

Advertisement

One of the most interesting aspects of the actor’s house is the extensive use of heritage artefacts, including huge vintage fabrics and canvases used as paintings and figurines of deities.

Wooden furnishings and wall panels add traditional nostalgia

In just one glimpse, Chiranjeevi’s house appears to be a perfect balance of modern meets traditional. The actor has decked up his place using wooden furnishings, including old-style wood-paned windows, railings of staircases, doors and even some seating options.

Indoor plants placed in brass buckets add to the vibe of tradition while a continuous running wall panel near the skirting area gives the place a bold character.

Ambient lighting and chandeliers give a classy modern touch

Being such a large space, there is ample availability of lighting throughout. While one segment of the home features embedded warm lights inside the false ceilings, there are also some vintage style chandeliers which light up the space.

Advertisement

The other parts of Chiranjeevi’s house feature different styles of lighting, including some old-designed lamps adding the vintage touch to the place.

A dedicated wall of fame for all awards

Chiranjeevi's presence in Indian cinema for so many decades has won him innumerable awards, accolades and honors, both at the national and international levels.

Not just him, even his son Ram Charan and the former’s massive family associated with the movies, nearly everyone has made a massive contribution to Indian cinema.

Recognizing all these awards, the senior actor has built a separate display wall where all the trophies and honors are placed for everyone to see.

Chiranjeevi’s home has a separate temple area

The Konidela family loves celebrating all the festivals together. Thus, Chiranjeevi’s Hyderabad house has a separate temple area dedicated to deities, where everyone comes together and prays.

This space is quite differently designed, with walls painted in different shades of gold. It also has some accent walls where the pictures of the deities are hand-drawn.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the mandir area is built in silver, a four-columned structure featuring intricate detailing work all over it.

H-shaped kitchen area of the house

The kitchen area is in the heart of Chiranjeevi’s house and is the spot where the maximum work takes place. It has been designed in a modern H-style, where there are three different workstations available.

The working area of the kitchen is finished in white marble while the walls and storage spots compliment each other in white and gold hues.

ALSO READ: 3 Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week: Vikram Prabhu's Love Marriage, Vijay Antony's Maargan, Pugazh's Mr Zoo Keeper