Sikandar Final Box Office Worldwide: Salman Khan’s mass actioner closes its theatrical run at just Rs 177 crore
Salman Khan's Sikandar failed to show any signs of growth. The mass action drama is set to wrap its global theatrical run at Rs 177 crore.
Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release, Sikandar, turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office. The mass action drama directed by AR Murugadoss has almost exhausted its theatrical run now. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar, the movie is all set to wind its curtains with an unfortunate end.
Sikandar wraps its global theatrical run at Rs 177 crore
Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the mass action drama recorded an opening of Rs 50 crore gross on its debut day. The movie further witnessed a downward trajectory and could collect only Rs 123.50 crore in its first three days. Soon after the festive period was over, the movie crashed massively and started crawling at the box office.
It raked in over Rs 173 crore gross in its 11 days of theatrical run. Its earnings dipped in the second week itself with the arrival of Sunny Deol’s Jaat. The movie is now heading to wrap its global theatrical run at just Rs 177 crore gross, as Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 hits the cinemas this weekend.
Sikandar met with negative word-of-mouth; turns a BIG FLOP
The Salman Khan starrer met with outright rejection from the audience as the movie opened to negative word-of-mouth. The AR Murugadoss directorial ended up being one of the lowest earners of Salman’s career. In addition, it became the biggest flop of the Megastar since Yuvvraaj (2008).
It will be interesting to see how Salman Khan will bounce back at the box office now.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
