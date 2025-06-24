Joju George says ‘I didn’t receive a single rupee for acting in Churuli’ as he expresses betrayal in cussing dialogues

Joju George is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actors from Malayalam cinema. With the actor making headlines for his candid statements, he has now spoken out against the makers of Churuli, alleging that he has not received his remuneration yet.

Joju George on not receiving remuneration for Churuli

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Joju George said, “I didn’t receive a single rupee for acting in Churuli.” Adding more details, the actor-director expressed how the cussing in the film created a burden for him.

The actor alleged that the makers prompted him to speak the curse words in Churuli, making him believe it would only be sent to awards. As per the interview, he said, “I was told the version containing expletives would be sent only for awards. However, they went ahead and released that version.”

“They should have contacted me and informed the matter as an act of courtesy before the OTT release. A case was even filed against me because of the foul language used in the film,” Joju added.

About Churuli

For those unclear, Churuli is a sci-fi mystery horror movie, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The film tells the story of two undercover police officers who travel to a village to investigate a suspected criminal hiding there.

However, as they enter the village, the eerie change, the people residing there, and the events that unfold lead them to become stuck inside the village, questioning everything around them.

Churuli is based on the short story "Kaligeminarile Kuttavalikal" from the book "Mullaranjanam". The story written by Vinoy Thomas premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala on February 11, 2021.

Following its release, the film was met with mixed to positive reviews, particularly drawing attention to the rampant use of curse words in Malayalam.

Churuli features Vinay Forrt and Chemban Vinod Jose in lead roles, with actors Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Sajin Gopu, Lukman Avaran, and more in key roles. On a side note, the film, currently streaming on SonyLIV, is said to have been wrapped up filming in just 19 days.

Coming to Joju George’s work front, the Iratta actor was last seen in a key role for Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life. The Mani Ratnam directorial gangster actioner, featuring Simbu and Trisha in supporting roles, was recently met with negative reviews upon its release.

