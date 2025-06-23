Box Office: Elio takes the worst start ever for Pixar; Grosses just USD 35 million globally through its opening weekend

Pixar's new movie, Elio, has not opened well at the box office. In the United States, the movie earned a timid USD 21 million over the weekend. The film grossed only USD 14 million from international markets in its extended first weekend. Together, these numbers add up to USD 35 million worldwide. This is disappointing because Elio cost USD 150 million to make, not counting the money spent on marketing; meaning it needs USD 375-400 million to breakeven theatrically.

Advertisement

Elio, Despite Good Reviews From Viewers, Is Performing Poorly In Theatres

Elio is an original animation, and not a sequel or a remake. It tells the story of a boy named Elio who loves space and dreams of going there. One day, he is taken to a place called the Communiverse, where he meets aliens and goes on a big adventure. The movie has good reviews, but it has not attracted many people to theaters.

28 Years Later Is Performing Better Than Elio At A Fraction Of The Budget

The poor performance of Elio is surprising because Pixar is known for making popular animated movies. In the past, family films and animations were very successful, especially during the summer. However, this year, a horror movie, 28 Years Later, budgeted at a fraction of the cost of Elio, did better over the weekend. This shows that something is different this year.

Viewers Feel Elio Was Not Marketed Well

Advertisement

Many people think the marketing for Elio was not strong enough. Marketing is important because it tells people about the movie and makes them want to see it. If not many people know about a movie, they are less likely to go to the theater. Some fans have said they did not see any ads for Elio, which might be why it did not do well.

Elio's High Cost Has Become A Concern

The high cost of making Elio is also a problem. Movies that cost a lot to make need to earn a lot of money to be successful. With only USD 35 million so far, Elio is far from reaching USD 375-400 million.

Elio Needs To Leg Out Like Elemental To Be Seen Betterly

Despite the bad start, there is still hope for Elio. Some people believe that good word-of-mouth can help the film's prospects. If more people hear good things about Elio, they might decide to watch it. This happened with another Pixar movie, Elemental, which did better over time because people were vocal about the fact that they liked it.

Advertisement

The disappointing opening of Elio is a reminder of how hard it is to make a successful movie. Even a studio like Pixar, which has made many great films, can face challenges. The story of Elio is unique and full of adventure, but it needs more people to see it to be a success. For now, Elio is struggling, but there is still a chance for it to turn things around.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Elio.

ALSO READ: Elio Ending Explained: Why Pixar’s Space Adventure Culminates With Return to Earth and Ode to Belongingness