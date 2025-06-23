Box Office: 28 Years Later scares its way to a hauntingly beautiful USD 60 million global opening

The new horror movie 28 Years Later has made a big splash at the box office. It has grossed USD 60 million worldwide in its first weekend, almost matching the total earnings of 28 Weeks Later. This is a huge achievement for the movie, directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, who also worked on the first film in the series, 28 Days Later.

Against a budget of USD 60 million excluding the publicity and advertisement expenses, pegging the movie's global theatrical breakeven at USD 150 million, the movie opened with USD 30 million in the United States and another USD 30 million from other countries. This strong start shows that people are still excited about the story of a world taken over by a virus that turns people into violent, infected creatures. The film takes place 28 years after the events of the first movie, bringing back the intense and scary atmosphere that fans loved.

28 Years Later Has A Loyal Fanbase; It Also Has The Ability To Create More Die-Hard Fans

One of the reasons 28 Years Later did so well is because it appeals to both new viewers and those who remember the earlier films. The story is set in a world that has changed a lot since the virus spread, but the danger is still there. The movie stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, who bring new life to the franchise. Their performances, along with the scary scenes and fast-paced action, have drawn big crowds to theaters.

28 Years Later Is A Global Success

The movie's success is not just in America. It has done well in many other countries too. For example, it made USD 6.4 million in the UK, USD 2.7 million in Mexico, and USD 1.7 million in Australia. Even in countries like Korea, France, Germany, and Spain, it earned over USD 1 million each. This shows that the story of 28 Years Later resonates with people all over the world, no matter where they live.

28 Years Later Is The Start Of A Big Trilogy

The strong opening weekend is a good sign for the future of the franchise. It means that people are ready for more stories in this world. The makers of the movie are already planning to make two more films, which will continue the story and explore new parts of this scary world. This excitement from fans and the good box office numbers show that 28 Years Later is not just a one-time hit but the start of something bigger.

28 Years Later Has Been Shot On A Bunch Of IPhones

Another reason for the movie's success is the way it was made. Danny Boyle and Alex Garland wanted to bring back the feeling of the original film, which was known for its raw and intense style. They used modern technology, like iPhones, to film some scenes, which gives the movie a fresh and exciting look. This mix of old and new has helped attract both long-time fans and new viewers.

28 Years Later Gives Producers The Willingness To Spend Big On Horror Movies

Many horror films have smaller budgets and earn less, but 28 Years Later shows that a well-made scary movie can draw big audiences. It proves that people are willing to pay to see a solid horror story.

