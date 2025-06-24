Days of Our Lives: Conner Floyd is Now the New Chad DiMera, Here’s When He Will Start Filming

Conner Floyd has been roped in to star as the new Chad DiMera in Days of Our Lives. The actor, who has previously made an appearance as Philip “Chance” Chancellor in the Young and the Restless, will go on to replace Billy Flynn, who has been portraying the role for over a decade.

According to the media reports, Floyd began filming for his role in the upcoming episodes on June 23. However, as Days of Our Lives films in advance, the actor will not make an appearance on the screens until April 2026.

The news of Floyd taking up the character of Chad DiMera comes after Flynn previously revealed that he had moved to play the role of Cane Ashby in the Young and the Restless. The actor made his debut on the new daily show on June 19.

Conner Floyd announces his casting in Days of Our Lives

Conner Floyd took to his Instagram to share that he has joined the cast of Days of Our Lives. The actor shared a picture of himself outside his dressing room. He pointed towards his name on the door as he elatedly posed for the camera.

In the caption, Floyd went on to write, "See y'all in Salem!" Moreover, the daily soap star also got approval from Billy Flynn. The actor who previously portrayed the role of Chad Dimera in the show went on to comment, "Congrats @connergfloyd! Chad is in great hands. You're gonna crush it, man."

Billy Flynn weighs in on his exit from Days of Our Lives

Ahead of the new casting of Chad DiMera, Billy Flynn said goodbye to the character and the cast members in his style. The actor revealed to TV Insider, “I am grateful for my years at Days. It changed my life in the best ways.”

Further, Flynn added, “I’ve always said these stories we tell are like doing a play, and I’ve spent the last 10-plus years playing this amazing character and telling one of the all-time great love stories. And now I’m excited for this opportunity and to test myself in a new way.”

Elsewhere in talks with Variety in March, Flynn went on to share, "I love acting, and I love stories, and I never imagined I would just tell one story for the rest of my life," referring to him leaving the daily soap after more than a decade.

The role of Chad DiMera originated on the show in 2009, as the character was first played by Casey Deidrick. He was replaced in 2014, and Flynn went on to play a big role in the character development of Dimera for his love angle with Abigail Deveraux.

Days of Our Lives is available to stream on Peacock.

