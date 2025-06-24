WATCH: Pawan Kalyan leaves cabinet meeting to visit Chiranjeevi's home amid speculations of mom Anjana Devi's severe health

Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s mother, Anjana Devi, was earlier speculated to have fallen sick. While the reports have been denied by their brother Naga Babu Konidela, Pawan Kalyan has left his cabinet meeting to see his mother.

In a papped moment, Pawan Kalyan was seen arriving at his Chiranjeevi’s home with a tight police security convoy.

Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan arrives at Chiranjeevi’s home

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar sports an almost bald look in viral pics from Belgium, fans ask ‘Something happened to him?’