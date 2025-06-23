Kuberaa Box Office Collections: Dhanush starrer richer with 79cr weekend worldwide

Kuberaa delivered a strong opening weekend, grossing Rs. 79 crore worldwide, of which Rs. 53 crore came from the domestic market and Rs. 26 crore (USD 3 million) from overseas. The Telugu version led the way, both in terms of collections and trend, while the Tamil version underperformed on both counts. There were also Hindi and Kannada dubbed versions; they were expectedly washouts, as these are token releases put out more for formality than any real impact.

More noteworthy than the gross figures, however, is the trend. The film showed day-on-day growth over the weekend, a rarity for South Indian films, even more so for Telugu. In Telugu states, the film grossed Rs. 33 crore over the weekend, starting from a Rs. 10 crore first day; typically, it would be around Rs. 28-29 crore. The weekend trend has assured the success status for the film, though it will be the Monday hold that stamps it.

The day-wise box office collections of Kuberaa in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 17.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 17.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.50 cr. Total Rs. 53.25 cr.

The performance could have looked even more impressive if the Tamil version had done its bit, given that the headliner of the cast is a Tamil star, Dhanush. However, the film had a below-par opening in Tamil Nadu, and then the weekend trend was bad, with Sunday collecting less than Friday. The Tamil version also underperformed overseas.

This has been a terrible year for the Telugu box office, with barely any major releases since Sankranti in January. A couple of mid-level hits aside, the landscape has remained dry. In that context, Kuberaa has brought a much-needed breather, but a lot more is needed.

The territorial breakdown for Kuberaa is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 33.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 14.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 4.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 14.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 12.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 2.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 53.25 cr. North America USD 1,650,000 Rest of World USD 1,350,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,000,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 79.25 cr.

