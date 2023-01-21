BTS' Jimin expresses joy on working with BIGBANG's Taeyang: I just can't believe it

Collaborating with one’s idol is like a dream coming true. Working with someone they look up to can contribute positively to an artist’s skills and confidence. While the chances of something like this happening in real life seem slim, it did happen to Jimin. The BTS member recently had the chance of collaborating with his idol Taeyang. Jimin, a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, has called a fair few artists his idols. Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Usher, and Justin Timberlake are some of the people who really inspired him to excel in music. One such influence from the Korean music industry on Jimin was BIGBANG’s Taeyang. Collaborating with him was so dreamlike that Jimin almost could not believe it.

Jimin with Taeyang In a recent YouTube upload by THEBLACKLABEL, Jimin can be seen expressing his disbelief over actually getting to work with his idol. "I just can't believe this," said Jimin. Following this, Taeyang wrapped his hand around Jimin and told him that he couldn't believe it either. This behind-the-scenes video gives us glimpses of what it must have been like to actually shoot the music video. Jimin and Taeyang have both been active in the K-pop scene for quite some time now and have acquired their respective shares of fame and recognition. This collaboration allowed the two artists to bring together their talents and use them to produce some great music together. 'VIBE' is a melodious amalgam of Taeyang’s deep, soulful voice and Jimin’s smooth, emotive voice. Fans, unsurprisingly, were looking forward to this collaboration of two vocally blessed artists.

How did VIBE come to life? In a recent interview, Taeyang opened up about the backstory of his collaboration with Jimin. He said he had heard a lot of people tell him how Jimin, in his early days as an idol, admired him and sang his songs. He went on to say how thankful he was to have been able to collaborate with Jimin. When questioned about the collaboration, he recalled, saying that Teddy from his agency had suggested almost two years ago how great it would be for the two of them -- Jimin and Taeyang -- to work together. Following this, the two artists had several opportunities to interact. During one such interaction, Taeyang brought up the possibility of collaborating in front of Jimin. Jimin agreed to the latter mentioned proposition, and that’s how the two of them ended up collaborating. 'VIBE' currently has over 50 million views on YouTube and is ranked 96 on the Official Charts in the United Kingdom.