BTS' Jimin expresses joy on working with BIGBANG's Taeyang: I just can't believe it
THEBLACKLABEL releases behind-the-scenes footage from Taeyang and Jimin’s VIBE.
Collaborating with one’s idol is like a dream coming true. Working with someone they look up to can contribute positively to an artist’s skills and confidence. While the chances of something like this happening in real life seem slim, it did happen to Jimin. The BTS member recently had the chance of collaborating with his idol Taeyang.
Jimin, a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, has called a fair few artists his idols. Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Usher, and Justin Timberlake are some of the people who really inspired him to excel in music. One such influence from the Korean music industry on Jimin was BIGBANG’s Taeyang. Collaborating with him was so dreamlike that Jimin almost could not believe it.
Jimin with Taeyang
In a recent YouTube upload by THEBLACKLABEL, Jimin can be seen expressing his disbelief over actually getting to work with his idol. "I just can't believe this," said Jimin. Following this, Taeyang wrapped his hand around Jimin and told him that he couldn't believe it either. This behind-the-scenes video gives us glimpses of what it must have been like to actually shoot the music video.
Jimin and Taeyang have both been active in the K-pop scene for quite some time now and have acquired their respective shares of fame and recognition. This collaboration allowed the two artists to bring together their talents and use them to produce some great music together. 'VIBE' is a melodious amalgam of Taeyang’s deep, soulful voice and Jimin’s smooth, emotive voice. Fans, unsurprisingly, were looking forward to this collaboration of two vocally blessed artists.
How did VIBE come to life?
In a recent interview, Taeyang opened up about the backstory of his collaboration with Jimin. He said he had heard a lot of people tell him how Jimin, in his early days as an idol, admired him and sang his songs. He went on to say how thankful he was to have been able to collaborate with Jimin.
When questioned about the collaboration, he recalled, saying that Teddy from his agency had suggested almost two years ago how great it would be for the two of them -- Jimin and Taeyang -- to work together. Following this, the two artists had several opportunities to interact. During one such interaction, Taeyang brought up the possibility of collaborating in front of Jimin. Jimin agreed to the latter mentioned proposition, and that’s how the two of them ended up collaborating.
'VIBE' currently has over 50 million views on YouTube and is ranked 96 on the Official Charts in the United Kingdom.
More on Taeyang
Best known as a member of the K-pop boy group BIGBANG, Taeyang is a singer, dancer, and songwriter. It was in the year 2006 that Taeyang first set foot in the world of K-pop. He debuted as a member of BIGBANG which went on to become one of the most famous K-pop groups. Other than his musical ventures as a group member, Taeyang has also worked on a fair share of successful solo projects. Taeyang is vocally gifted and is rightfully considered one of the top artists in the K-pop industry. Taeyang’s work has been well-received by fans and critics alike.
Fans look up to Taeyang and his diligence. He actively tries to be as candid as possible in front of his fans. His transparency adds to his already inspiring personality. In February 2018, he married Min Hyo Rin. The two had a son in November 2021. When asked to talk about his son, Taeyang told the interviewers that his son is so pretty that people often mistake him for a girl.
It's all thanks to his excellent personality that not just commoners but even idols, including Jimin, look up to him and idolize him.
More on Jimin
Jimin is a singer who debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS. While the group went on to become one of the most popular, well-received K-pop groups of all time, the members' individual talents helped them release some excellent music via their solo projects. While Jimin’s soulful voice is simply unmissable, that’s not where his talents end. This K-pop idol is also a phenomenal dancer. He has adorned a lot of BTS music videos with his spectacular dancing skills.
With his vocal abilities and agility, he is able to enliven performances. He has a charming personality that keeps his fans glued to their screens every time he shows up. Jimin is an artist that is loved by fans - Korean and foreign alike. He has previously endorsed a number of well-known brands. He recently became the global brand ambassador of Dior.
