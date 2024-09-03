BTS' Jin boosts I Love Everyone's Zoo ratings by almost 10 percent on Japanese TV; garners 8.81 million views

BTS’ Jin recently featured on Nippon Television's (NTV) annual charity program, 24-Hour TV, in a segment titled I Love Everyone's Zoo. His appearance was a major hit, contributing to a nearly 10% boost in the program's ratings and attracting an impressive 8.81 million viewers.

24-Hour TV is a long-running charity broadcast that airs every August. It brings together celebrities, special dramas, and fundraising events. This year's event, held from August 31 to September 1, faced an unexpected challenge as it coincided with the approach of Typhoon Shanshan, one of the most devastating typhoons in recent Japanese history.

During the I Love Everyone's Zoo segment, Jin teamed up with Arashi member Masaki Aiba to participate in a heartwarming activity—bathing and grooming rescue dogs. The segment, which was filmed in South Korea, showcased the K-pop idol’s gentle and caring nature as he lovingly tended to the dogs. Known for his deep affection for animals, the BTS member’s compassion shone through, further endearing him to viewers.

Jin's appearance on the show proved to be a game-changer. The program's nationwide average viewership rating soared to 19.7%, a significant increase attributed largely to his participation. In addition to the segment's success, the t-shirts worn by Jin and the other participants will be sold post-broadcast, with all proceeds going towards charitable causes.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin is also currently appearing in Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. The first episode was released on August 13, 2024; the others are available to stream on BTS’ official YouTube channel.

