Maa Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Kajol's supernatural-thriller to end its below average run falling slightly short of Rs 50 crore globally

Maa, directed by Vishal Furia and starring Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati and others is at the fag end of its below average global theatrical run. With an expected Rs 35 crore net (Rs 42.50 crore gross) in India and USD 0.65 million gross (Rs 5.50 crore gross) internationally, the movie will end its run with an underwhelming Rs 48 crore worldwide. Let's dive deep and try and understand the global theatrical performance of Maa.

Maa Is Set To End Its Global Theatrical Run Grossing Rs 48 Crore

The collections of Maa, if seen as a standalone Kajol film that's not associated with a brand like Shaitaan, are pretty reasonable and probably even good. We don't have many actresses who can command this level of business on their own shoulders. However, Maa's collections can't be analysed without bringing Shaitaan in the discussion, since the film was marketed around the Ajay Devgn, Janki Bodiwala and Madhavan's 2024 supernatural-horror. These collections of Maa have a lot to do with it being linked to Shaitaan, and the collections of the film without that connection would have been significantly lesser.

Maa Could Have Earned Itself A Better Verdict If It Held Stronger At The Box Office After Week 1, Like Metro...In Dino Has

The global theatrical share of Maa shall be slightly under Rs 20 crore. The budget of Maa is high for the face value and scope. But the good news is that the non-theatrical recoveries have been hefty due to its association with Shaitaan. Shaitaan was a runaway hit on digital, which helped the digital platform acquire Maa at higher than usual rates. There's no doubt that the film is not going to lose anyone any money. However, with a better theatrical run, it could have earned itself a better theatrical verdict.

Maa Faced Stiff Competition From Holdover, As Well As New Releases

Maa faced stiff competition from holdover release Sitaare Zameen Par and the new release F1. It clearly didn't get the kind of theatrical space it would fancy, to put up a good show. Immediately next week, it lost more screens to Metro...In Dino and Jurassic World: Rebirth. With a very mixed theatrical reaction, it was always going to be tough for the supernatural movie to make a mark for itself around the strong films it was pitted against.

Kajol's Next Movie After Maa

Kajol's next film Sarzameen is already up for release on JioHotstar on the 25th of July. The actress is busy reading different scripts for her next after Sarzameen.

