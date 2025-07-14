Vishal 35: Madha Gaja Raja actor drops update on next movie, likely his first release after marriage to Sai Dhanshika

Tamil actor Vishal recently took to his social media handle to announce his next movie, tentatively titled Vishal 35. The upcoming flick is expected to be his first release after his marriage this year to actress Sai Dhanshika.

Vishal announces 35th film with Dushara Vijayan as co-lead

Making it official, the Madha Gaja Raja actor said, “Here we go, finally starting my next film #Vishal35 under the production of Super Good Films, produced by #RBchoudhary sir, marking their 99th film. Directed by Raviarasu, it's our first collaboration. Sharing screen space with me for the first time is Dushara Vijayan.”

“Post #MarkAntony joining hands with my darling GV Prakash as the music composer. Lovely cast and crew. Full on positivity. With all your blessings and support, we start the first schedule of 45 days in Chennai. Looking forward to this one eagerly. God bless,” Vishal added.

Vishal makes his next movie official:

As we explore Vishal 35, it is interesting to note that the upcoming film would likely be his next release after his marriage this year.

For those unaware, Vishal and Sai Dhanshika have been in a relationship for quite some time and are planning to get hitched this year. After making their relationship official, the actors have announced their wedding to take place on August 29, 2025, coinciding with the Madha Gaja Raja actor’s 48th birthday.

The actors had earlier announced their marriage plans during an event for Sai Dhanshika’s movie Yogi Da.

Vishal’s work front

Apart from Vishal 35, the actor is said to be in the works of Thupparivaalan 2. The film is a sequel to his own 2017 venture, Thupparivaalan, directed by Mysskin.

The action thriller featured the story of Kaniyan Poongundran, a detective assigned to solve the case of a missing dog, which leads him to figure out a string of lies and a crime racket.

Owing to the actor and director Mysskin’s creative differences, the former had decided to helm the venture himself, which would make it Vishal’s debut as a director.

