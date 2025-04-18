BTS defends its top spot as most popular group of April as SEVENTEEN and IVE follow; Know top 10

Guess who’s sitting pretty at the top of the April 2025 Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings? none other than BTS. Like a boomerang tossed into the sky, the septet come swinging right back despite half of the members in military service.

Right after BTS, Seventeen took second place, and IVE came in third. SHINee followed next, with aespa right behind them. Big Bang and BLACKPINK stayed strong in the top ranks. KiiiKiii made it into the list, with LE SSERAFIM and Oh My Girl securing positions. H1-KEY, Stray Kids, The Boyz, TWICE, and EXO held their spots well. Red Velvet, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, NCT, and Monsta X continued to show steady popularity. Newer groups like FIFTY FIFTY, BOYNEXTDOOR, ENHYPEN, fromis_9, NMIXX, Izna, BABYMONSTER, RIIZE, and INFINITE completed the rankings too.

Director Koo Chang Hwan of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute announced that BTS, with their superstar lineup of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, claimed the crown this month. The words most often paired with their name in conversations were ‘donate,’ ‘perform,’ and ‘release’ — because let’s be real, BTS isn’t just a group, it’s a whole movement.

Meanwhile, the keywords that kept lighting up the digital world were ‘ARMY,’ ‘Billboard,’ and ‘military hiatus’ — a reminder that no matter where they are, they stay on everyone’s mind.

Now, if you’re wondering what all this “brand reputation” jazz is about, think of it as the ultimate popularity tracker. It’s a big data-powered deep dive into how much people are talking, streaming, Googling, and fangirling (or fanboying) over these groups. It measures the good, the bad, the buzz, and the fan power. Positive comments, media interest, online interactions, and digital applause — it all gets counted, weighed, and ranked.

BTS Military Service Update

Jin, the oldest BTS member, enlisted in December 2022 and returned on June 12, 2024. Due to a shoulder injury, Suga has been serving in the public sector since September 22, 2023, and will be discharged on June 21, 2025. RM and V enlisted together on December 11, 2023, and are both scheduled to be discharged on June 10, 2025. Jimin enlisted on December 12, 2023, and is anticipated to be discharged around June 11, 2025. J-Hope began his service on April 18, 2023, and was discharged on October 17, 2024. Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together under the military companion soldiers program, with their comeback likely set for June 11, 2025.

And this April, BTS proved that no matter how long the break or how far the distance, true icons don’t just stick around — they own the stage like they never left.

