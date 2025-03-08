BTS dominates March 2025 boy group brand reputation rankings; SEVENTEEN and BIGBANG secure 2nd and 3rd spots

BTS continues to make and break records, cementing their place in history despite the majority of their members currently serving in the military. According to the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute's latest brand reputation rankings for March 2025, BTS has once again claimed the No. 1 spot on the chart.

Between February 8, 2025, and March 8, 2025, the institute analyzed data from actively promoting K-pop groups, focusing on areas such as consumer engagement, media presence, communication activities, and community participation. SEVENTEEN secured the second spot, followed by BIGBANG in third place.

BTS led the March rankings with a total of 6,980,701 points, while SEVENTEEN, which had topped the charts for the past two months, took second place with 5,969,482 points. BIGBANG followed with 4,369,863 points.

According to KNews, Goo Chang Hwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, provided insights into BTS' brand reputation index. He stated, “In our link analysis, the most associated terms were ‘record,’ ‘release,’ and ‘dominate.’” Additionally, keywords like ‘Billboard,’ ‘Jimin,’ and ‘J-Hope’ were prominently linked to the group.

He further noted that BTS' positive sentiment ratio stood at an impressive 91.59 percent. Moreover, their brand consumption increased by 19.07 percent. Their brand issue index rose by 20.10 percent, their communication index surged by 45.80 percent, and their brand expansion index climbed by 35.13 percent.

For March, the top 30 K-pop boy groups in terms of brand value rankings have been revealed. BTS, SEVENTEEN, and BIGBANG secured the top three spots, followed by SHINee in fourth, The Boyz in fifth, and BOYNEXTDOOR in sixth. Stray Kids ranked seventh, with NCT in eighth and EXO in ninth. INFINITE rounded out the top ten.

The rankings continue with ZEROBASEONE in eleventh, BTOB in twelfth, RIIZE in thirteenth, and TWS in fourteenth. ENHYPEN took fifteenth place, followed by ATEEZ at sixteenth and Super Junior at seventeenth. ASTRO ranked eighteenth, MONSTA X nineteenth, and Wanna One twentieth.

TREASURE at twenty-first, Highlight at twenty-second, TVXQ at twenty-third, GOT7 at twenty-fourth, EVNNE at twenty-fifth, 2PM at twenty-sixth, TOMORROW X TOGETHER at twenty-seventh, VIXX at twenty-eighth, ONF at twenty-ninth, and KickFlip securing the thirtieth spot.