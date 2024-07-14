BTS' RM, Dokdo islands, Hanbok clothing and alleged smear campaign controversy: Know about ongoing tensions between fans

A past video of BTS' RM singing the 1982 track Dokdo is our land while wearing a hanbok is once again making the rounds. With divided opinions online about the relevance of the song and its historical influence, tensions are brewing. BTS fans have been calling out such claims and have alleged that some haters and fans of other K-pop groups are making these claims to smear the group's image ahead of Jin's appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics as South Korea's official torchbearer.

Explaining ongoing tension between fans regarding BTS' RM singing Dokdo is our land

A video from 2018 in which BTS' RM sings the pop song Dokdo is our land wearing a hanbok resurfaced in the Japanese media. This video made rounds on the internet as some netizens and fans of other K-pop groups raised a discourse around this video and claimed that hanbok is the clothing of a 'comfort woman' and that Dokdo island (Takeshima or the Liancourt Rocks) is a part of Japanese territory. The video was further sensationalised by trying to polarise BTS' opinions and member RM's decision to sing the song, trying to use it to tarnish the Korean group's long-standing popularity in Japan.

The video in question is from 11 years ago. It has also been the centre of controversy in the past, with BTS' appearance allegedly being cancelled on a Japanese television show in 2018 amid a political crossfire between Japan and South Korea. Fans have recounted their experience during the group's concert in 2018 where they sang in unison to show their support for the members.

Significance of Hanbok and Dokdo

Hanbok is the traditional Korean clothing which is allegedly being called 'comfort women's' attire by malicious internet users. Comfort women were women and girls who were forced into slavery and prostitution before and during World War II by the Japanese military.

Dokdo islands, also known as Takeshima in Japan, are a group of islets in the Sea of Japan between the Korean peninsula and the Japanese archipelago which are administrated by South Korea. Dokdo has been a part of political and geographical disputes for long as South Korea, Japan and North Korea, all three countries claim it to be their land.

BTS fans have been calling out the connotation of hanbok with 'comfort women' and for claiming Dokdo to be a part of the Japanese territory. Fans have also expressed displeasure over the distortion of history and people who don't understand the historical and political nuances have been spreading these claims.

More about BTS and RM

RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media. Jin was discharged from his military service in June 2024.

BTS' RM released his latest solo album Right Place, Wrong People on May 28. Since its release, the song has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans and critics. The album reached many new milestones and has set many records for the artist. RM had also impressed with his first solo album, Indigo, in 2022.

