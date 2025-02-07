BTS' SUGA's friend, co-producer EL CAPITXN gets accused of plagiarizing Stray Kids music for virtual group SKINZ's debut track; fans REACT

Renowned music producer EL CAPITXN, who's also one of BTS' SUGA's friends, is facing mounting allegations of plagiarism following the release of new music from his upcoming virtual idol group, SKINZ. The controversy erupted after fans noticed striking similarities between SKINZ’s recent mixtape and a track by Stray Kids member I.N., featuring Hyunjin.

The issue traces back to December 2023, when I.N. released a deeply personal track titled Untitled, featuring fellow Stray Kids member Hyunjin. The song quickly gained immense popularity among fans. A year later, in late 2024, EL CAPITXN announced the debut of SKINZ, a virtual idol group slated to debut in 2025, and released a teaser to generate anticipation.

However, the excitement surrounding SKINZ soon turned into controversy when the group recently released a mixtape on YouTube. Netizens were quick to point out glaring resemblances between the new song and Untitled, accusing EL CAPITXN of lifting elements from the Stray Kids track.

Fans took to the video’s comment section to express their outrage, calling out the apparent similarities between the two songs. Many were particularly frustrated by the promotional caption that included the hashtag #SELFMADE, implying that SKINZ had independently written and produced the track. Critics argued that the song’s composition, melody, and arrangement bore too many similarities to Untitled to be a coincidence.

Advertisement

Beyond the alleged musical plagiarism, netizens also scrutinized the group’s name, pointing out that SKINZ bears a striking resemblance to the Hangul spelling of Stray Kids. Some fans believe that the name choice was deliberately crafted to mirror the widely recognized K-pop group, further fueling claims of unoriginality and imitation.

Amid the growing backlash, concerned fans have taken to social media, tagging JYP Entertainment, the agency managing Stray Kids, in an effort to bring attention to the issue. Many are demanding that JYP take legal action to protect their artists' work from potential exploitation. As of now, neither EL CAPITXN nor JYP Entertainment have issued an official statement addressing the plagiarism accusations. The lack of response has only intensified fan frustration, with many urging both parties to break their silence and clarify the situation.