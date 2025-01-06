Stray Kids announces 2 album releases in 2025, reveals more plans for this year in new clip; WATCH

Get ready, fans, because Stray Kids will make their comeback soon. Through their STEP OUT 2025 announcement, the octet has revealed their plans for this year. The group confirmed that they will release 2 new albums, hold a fan meeting, unveil a new SKZOO collaboration, and more.

On January 5, Stray Kids announced their plans for this year through the STEP OUT 2025 video. The group confirmed that they will make their comeback with 2 exciting albums this year. Their last album arrived more than 6 months ago. Back in July 2024, they made their comeback with their 9th mini-album, ATE and Chk Chk Boom serving as the title track. The EP achieved massive commercial success, ranking high on music charts and helping them solidify their global stardom. Following ATE, they returned with a Japanese album, GIANT.

Fans are now eagerly looking forward to their 2025 releases. In addition to new albums, the group will also hold their 5th fan meeting, SKZ 5'CLOCK. They will commence the event from February 14 to 16 at INSPIRE ARENA in Seoul.

Back in August 2024, Stray Kids embarked on their world tour, dominATE, following the release of their ninth mini-album. So far, they have visited Melbourne, Sydney, Tokyo, Macau, Bangkok, and more cities across the world. Starting on January 18, they will continue the tour with more stops.

In addition, the octet will also hold an encore concert in Korea, release an SKZOO collaboration, and create more signature content this year.

Watch the STEP OUT 2025 video here:

Stray Kids is a popular boy band formed by JYP Entertainment. The group initially debuted with nine members. After Kim Woojin parted ways, they continued as an octet. The current lineup consists of eight dynamic talents, including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

