Lovely Runner is still receiving love from the audience long after its finale and exciting new additions are being announced. The Blu-ray version of the K-drama has been confirmed to be released which will also consist of various content starring the actors, creating anticipation among fans.

Lovely Runner's Blu-ray disk adds couple commentary and interviews

On June 27, 2024, it has been announced that Lobely Runner’s Blu-ray release will consist of many special content awaiting the fans. The production team has confirmed that it will consist of a couple commentaries by the lead actors, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. Moreover, both actors will also be part of group commentaries, and they will be joined by Song Geon Hee and the show’s writer, Lee Shi Eun.

Furthermore, the Blu-ray edition will also include individual interviews from Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon He, and writer Lee Shi Eun. It will also consist of exciting new additions like director-cut scenes, unreleased scenes, deleted scenes, unreleased behind-the-scenes, and more. The Pre-orders for the Blu-ray version are open to all fans through the official Daum Cafe website.

More about Lovely Runner

Based on the web novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang, the plot of the series follows Ryu Seon Jae, who is a popular celebrity, and Im Sol, his devoted fan. However, one day Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated. In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is given an opportunity to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

Apart from Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the cast ensemble of the series includes Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo, Seo Hye Won, Song Ji Ho, and more. Directed by Yoon Jong Ho and written by Lee Shi Eun, it consists of a total of 16 episodes.