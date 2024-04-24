Ever since the conflict between ADOR’s CEO and HYBE, the future prospects for NewJeans have become unclear. To make things easier to understand, NewJeans has been formed by ADOR, which is a subsidiary of HYBE.

On April 22, 2024, HYBE suddenly initiated an audit, including that of the CEO, Min Hee Jin, after the information rolled out that they were attempting to separate management rights. HYBE even sent a letter asking Min Hee Jin to step down from the position.

However, Min Hee Jin has denied the allegations posed by HYBE and has said that she has no intentions of taking management rights away. HYBE has 80 percent stakes in ADOR, and Min Hee Jin has 18 percent, which makes it impossible for her to take over and will require HYBE's permission to do so.

Additionally, she mentioned that the main issue is about BELIFT LAB copying the concepts from NewJeans for their newly formed girl group, ILLIT.

However, between all this confusion, the future of ADOR’s girl group, NewJeans, seems unclear. The group is composed of five members, including Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

The group was founded in 2022, and since then, they have garnered immense attention through their music and performances. They have solidified their stance in the industry with hits like Hype Boy, Attention, Ditt, OMG, Super Shy, and more. In this situation, multiple questions arise regarding New Jews; let's explore some of them.

What will happen if Min Hee Jin leaves ADOR and HYBE?

If CEO Min Hee Jin were to step down from ADOR, the management of the label would change entirely. Although New Jeans would likely continue their musical endeavors under the same label, Min Hee Jin is also the art director for the group and together they put out unique album concepts. It will be a major setback for NewJeans, as it will be hard for them to replicate the style without the CEO.

Despite this transition, there's a strong possibility that New Jeans will stick to their planned schedule, including their comeback on May 24th, the official release of Japanese music in June, and a fan meeting at Tokyo Dome. However, the absence of CEO Min, affectionately known as New Jeans Mom, may leave a significant void.

What will happen if Min Hee Jin and NewJeans leave HYBE?

In this dire situation, NewJeans will find themselves compelled to take drastic action by filing a provisional injunction against ADOR in order to halt their exclusive contract. Should the injunction fail to be granted, the group will have no choice but to remain under the company’s umbrella.

Conversely, if the injunction is approved, they will have the opportunity to independently work on their activities. This situation will be similar to the prior incident involving FIFTY FIFTY, who had to go through immense court battles to attain freedom from their label.

What will happen if Min Hee Jin and NewJeans continue to work at HYBE?

This situation would be the most ideal for both parties. If the conflict between HYBE Chairman Bang Si Hyuk and CEO Min Hee Jin is successfully resolved, then activities will resume as they were, and NewJeans’ future will also be in a secure position.

However, it is hard to predict what direction the conflict will go on and what decision the executive officials of the company will arrive at. Nevertheless, it is likely that soon or later both parties will make a compromise. However, HYBE’s multi-label system is becoming questionable and can lead to such instances again in the future. What are your views of the situation?

