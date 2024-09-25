‘CALLING ALL PRETTY GIRLS’: BLACKPINK’s Jennie drops surprise clip hinting at new solo music; watch

Jennie, the K-pop star and member of BLACKPINK, has dropped a new video on her social media account, riling up all her fans. Discussions surrounding the release of her debut solo album have been ongoing, and she has revealed several times that she is working on it. The clip has fueled the rumors as it looks like a teaser for new music.

On September 25, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Jennie took to her Instagram account and shared a snippet of herself sticking a flyer on the wall. In the poster, it is written in bold ‘CALLING ALL PRETTY GIRLS’ and she walks away in style. No further details about the post have been revealed and it is left upto the imagination of her fans.

However, speculations have already started to go around the internet as fans assume it is a teaser for her upcoming solo album. Previously, the artist stated that she is working on her debut record and will be releasing it soon. Moreover, according to rumors her album is slated to drop by the end of 2024.

The artist established her own company, Odd Atelier, at the start of 2024. She will be venturing her solo career through it after leaving YG Entertainment. However, she is still a member of BLACKPINK and will be working closely with her previous company for group activities.

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose in BLACKPINK in 2016. The group became extremely popular and has become one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member to debut as a solo artist and released the single titled SOLO. The artist also released the single You & Me in 2023, which she first performed during the group's BORN PINK world tour. Later, a performance video was released for the track.

Jennie was also featured in a collaboration song titled Spot with BLACK B’s Zico, which grabbed top spots on every South Korean local chart. She has also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls.