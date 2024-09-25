Kim Woo Bin and Kim Sung Kyun’s Officer Black Belt tops global non-English films list for 2nd consecutive week with 15.7 million views

Officer Black Belt, the South Korean movie starring Kim Woo Bin in the lead role has managed to garner massive attention from fans. For the second consecutive week, the film has topped Netflix’s global non-English films list with a total of 15.7 million views. Directed and written by Jason Kim, the story follows a martial arts prodigy who finds himself filling in for a police officer and tackles cases regarding child exploitation.

On September 25, 2024, Netflix revealed the TOP 10 lists of most-watched shows from September 16, 2024, to September 22, 2024. Black Belt Officer has managed to grab the first position on the list of global non-English films with a total of 15,700,000 hours viewed. Furthermore, it garnered a total of 28,500,000 views overall. The film took the top spot for the second consecutive week, proving its growing popularity.

Additionally, it is currently ranked at the top spot in South Korea’s Netflix films for the week including other regions such as Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan. The movie also reached the TOP 10 in a total of 89 countries across America, Asia, and Europe.

Kim Woo Bin takes up the lead role alongside Kim Sung Kyun, who work side by side as vigilantes in Officer Black Belt. Some of the other cast members of the film include Kim Yool Ho, Lee Hae Young, Son Sang Yeon, Kim Yo Han, Lee Joong Ok and more.

The plot of the movie follows Lee Jung Do, who appears to lead an ordinary life, delivering food for his father’s chicken restaurant and enjoying simple pleasures like playing video games at internet cafes and drinking with friends. However, one day, while out on a delivery, Jung Do witnesses a martial arts officer being attacked by a probationer and he steps to rescue the officer.

Following the incident, Jung Do temporarily filled in for the injured officer for a five-week period, working alongside probation officer Kim Sun Min. Over time, Sun Min recognized Jung Do’s exceptional combat skills and suggested that he consider becoming a full-time martial arts officer.

