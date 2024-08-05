Miss Night and Day Ending Explained: Does Jung Eun Ji find peace with older self Lee Jung Eun and unite with Choi Jin Hyuk?

Miss Night and Day won hearts all over the world with its fresh take on romance and comedy combined with thrill. Miss Night and Day achieved its highest viewership ratings with its finale episode, 11.7%. Miss Night and Day starring Jung Eun Ji, Lee Jung Eun, and Choi Jin Hyuk brought a funny and hearty story with a fantastical twist at its heart which follows the story of Lee Min Ji, a woman in her late twenties who one day inexplicably wakes up in her older self.

But, there is a bigger story behind Lee Min Ji’s turning into her old self when the sun rises and turning back into her younger self as it sets, there is a serial murderer who is connected to her missing aunt’s cold case and a prosecutor whose mother also went missing years ago.

Miss Night and Day Ending Explained: Does Jung Eun Ji’s Lee Min Ji finally find peace with her older self Lee Jung Eun’s Lim Sun?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers about Miss Night and Day.

Does Jung Eun Ji’s Lee Mi Jin finally stop turning into Lee Jung Eun’s Lim Sun?

In episode 15, Lee Min Jin (Jung Eun Ji) finally catches the main culprit behind all the murders, Gong Eun Shim when she kidnaps her as well to kill her. But she manages to escape and catch the culprit instead. In the nick of time, her secret of being Mi Ji and Lim Sun is revealed to prosecutor Go Ji Ung when he sees her transform himself.

Even after catching the culprit, Lee Mi Jin keeps turning into Lim Sun (Lee Jung Eun) and in the final episode, this is revealed to her parents as well. Her mother is distraught to learn her younger sister, the real Lim Sun is really dead and at the same time, her daughter is stuck in such an inexplicable loop.

As time goes by, Lee Mi Jin starts finding things to live for and working on them, she writes a bucket list and starts ticking off things. She tries to live her life to the fullest regardless of the fear she might never turn back into her younger self completely. She spends more time with her parents and friends and makes heartfelt memories.

She is reminded of her love, prosecutor Go Ji Ung (Choi Jin Hyuk) a lot with whom she broke up in the second last episode as she did not want to burden him with her otherworldly problem. But, like he wanted her “to do something you love” she finally finds it and works hard for it.

Happy news everyone, Lee Mi Jin finally turns back into her younger self and completely stops turning into Lim Sun at the break of the morning but the change does not come easily. One night, as she is living her life, Lim Sun visits Lee Mi Jin in her dreams and says “I am going”, surprisingly, it makes Mi Jin sad as she fears how will she accomplish her dreams without her bold older self.

Lim Sun helps Lee Mi Jin get her self-confidence back as she bids goodbye and says to her that they were able to do all the things “because it was you”. She makes her believe Mi Jin is already brave enough to win the world.

Does Lee Mi Jin and prosecutor Go Ji Ung’s love story end happily?

Lee Mi Jin learns that she loved her job in the prosecutor’s office more than she thought, she soon realizes that she loves to be an investigator and starts working to achieve it. After working hard for months viewers are taken 6 months ahead, in Seoul.

Go Ji Ung was called to Seoul soon after they broke up and he is working there one day Lee Mi Jin arrives there. At lunchtime, Ji Ung is suddenly taken aback when he sees Mi Jin sitting across from her and gets to know she is one of the top investigator recruits of the year.

Lee Mi Ji and Go Ji Ung thus unite once again, and after an adorable reunion, they confess their feelings to each other while sitting on a bench and kiss. They are later shown walking a path laden with beautiful cherry blossoms where they suddenly hear Lim Sun calling Ji Ung, symbolizing her part in bringing them together. It also signifies what great part Lim Sun played in both Mi Ji and Ji Ung’s life and made them better versions of themselves.

What happened to the serial killer Gong Eun Shim aka Na Ok Hui?

Another big question of the hour is whatever happened to the heinous and psychopathic serial killer Gong Eun Shim who disguised herself as Na Ok Hui.

In the finale, we see that Lee Mi Jin appears as a key witness in Gong Eun Shim’s case asks for no leniency in her punishment, and urges the court to give the toughest sentence to a heinous criminal like her who has no remorse. She pointed out that while the murders she committed happened 20 years ago, the families of the victims have not been able to rest all this while.

Gong Eun Shim like the psychopath she is shows no remorse for her crimes and even says that all her victims had it coming. Finally, the court gave a death sentence to Gong Eun Shim for committing several murders and kidnapping of Mi Jin.

What happens to Lee Mi Jin’s bestie Do Ga Young and Joo Byung Duk?

The most surprising and cute couple that was formed in Miss Night and Day was Lee Mi Jin’s best friend Do Ga Young and investigator Joo Byung Duk. They are shown to be happily in love in the final episode.

In an adorable way, Byung Duk proposes to Ga Young as they are having dinner one night at her apartment to which she says yes. Another happy ending for another cute couple.

What is the hidden message in Miss Night and Day?

Miss Night and Day is undoubtedly a special K-drama that will never be forgotten as it triumphed in making us swoon, laugh, and even cry.

Miss Night and Day through the story of Lee Mi Jin who suddenly one day ages a lot and turns into Lim Sun aims to give a significant message that is: cherish your youth. As Lim Sun also says while saying goodbye to Mi Jin, you can do anything and everything you want to do when you are young and you should.

In conclusion, Lee Mi Jin’s aunt, Lim Sun, who I think is the cat, wanted her to understand the importance of youth and to live her life to the fullest.

Well, if you still haven’t watched Miss Night and Day, this is your sign to indulge in this gem of a K-drama.

