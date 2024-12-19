Choi Min Soo is not just known for his exceptional talent but also for his impeccable influence which gave birth to the ‘Choi Min-soo style’ representing his unique style. Coming from a family of actors, the actor managed to establish his own individuality in the industry. Here, we will be listing down Choi Min Soo movies and TV shows curated specially for you!

From action blockbusters to heartfelt dramas, there is barely anything that the actor cannot do. Without further ado, let’s get right into it.

7 Choi Min Soo movies and TV shows

1. Sandglass

Cast: Choi Min Soo, Lee Jung Jae, Kim Mi Sook

Director: Kim Jong Hak

Runtime: 24 episodes

Genre: Historical, Crime, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 1995

Sandglass is a landmark K-drama that portrays the tumultuous history of South Korea during the 1970s and 1980s. Choi Min Soo plays the role of Park Tae Soo, a tough gangster who values loyalty above all. The story revolves around the lives of three friends whose destinies are intertwined with political upheaval, social turmoil, and personal conflicts. The series is praised for its intense narrative, historical accuracy, and powerful performances.

2. The Legend

Cast: Choi Min Soo, Bae Yong Joon, Lee Ji Ah

Director: Yoon Sang Ho, Kim Jong Hak

Runtime: 24 episodes

Genre: Historical, Fantasy, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2007

In The Legend, Choi Min Soo takes on the role of Daejangro, a formidable villain who seeks to manipulate the destiny of the kingdom. The drama follows the story of The drama follows Hwanwoong, the 19th king of Goguryeo, who descends from the heavens to improve the world. After his lover Saeoh, driven by grief, becomes the destructive black joojak, Hwanwoong stops her and returns to the heavens. Before leaving, he prophesies that the true Joo Shin king will return in 2,000 years to rebuild the kingdom. Choi Min Soo’s portrayal of Daejangro adds depth and menace to the story.

3. Happy Ending

Cast: Choi Min Soo, Kim So Eun, So Yoo Jin

Director: Kwak Young Bum, Shin Yoon Sun

Runtime: 16 episodes

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2012

Happy Ending tells the story of a family facing the inevitable loss of its patriarch. Choi Min Soo plays Kim Doo Soo, a dedicated father and husband who is diagnosed with terminal cancer. As he comes to terms with his illness, he makes efforts to ensure that his family will be taken care of after his passing. The drama beautifully portrays the themes of love, family bonds, and the meaning of life, with Choi Min Soo delivering a heartbreaking performance.

4. Man Who Dies to Live

Cast: Choi Min Soo, Shin Hyun Bin, Oh Na Ra

Director: Kim Jeong Kwon

Runtime: 16 episodes

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

Man Who Dies to Live follows the story of Jang Dal Goo, played by Choi Min Soo, who left Korea in the 1970s and became a wealthy count in the Middle East. Decades later, he returns to South Korea to reconnect with his daughter, leading to a series of humorous and touching events. The drama blends comedy with heartfelt moments as Dal Goo navigates the challenges of modern life and family relationships. The actor's portrayal of the eccentric yet loving father is both entertaining and memorable.

5. Lawless Lawyer

Cast: Choi Min Soo, Lee Joon Gi, Seo Ye Ji

Director: Kim Jin Min

Runtime: 16 episodes

Genre: Legal, Action, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018

Lawless Lawyer is a gripping legal drama centered around Bong Sang Pil (Lee Joon Gi), a lawyer who uses both his fists and his legal knowledge to fight for justice. Choi Min Soo plays the role of a corrupt and powerful businessman who stands in Sang Pil's way. His performance as the ruthless antagonist adds a layer of tension and excitement to the series. The drama is known for its intense action sequences, thrilling plot twists, and strong character development.

6. Numbers

Cast: Choi Min Soo, Kim Myung Min, Oh Yoon Ah

Director: Kim Jung Kyu

Runtime: 12 episodes

Genre: Business, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

Numbers is a business drama that delves into the world of finance and corporate intrigue. Choi Min Soo plays Han Je Gyun, a seasoned executive who mentors the younger generation while navigating the complex dynamics of the corporate world. The story focuses on the challenges faced by an ambitious accountant as he uncovers corruption and strives to climb the corporate ladder. The actor’s portrayal of a veteran leader adds gravitas and wisdom to the series, making it a compelling watch.

7. Bear Man

Cast: Park Sung Woong, Choi Min Soo, Oh Dal Soo, Yeom Hye Ran

Director: Jang Ryul

Runtime: 104 minutes

Genre: Drama, Action

Release Year: 2023

Bear Man is a unique fantasy drama inspired by the ancient Korean Dangun myth, which tells of bears transforming into humans after consuming garlic and mugwort. The film follows the story of twin Asiatic Bear brothers, managed by a Pro-North Korean Institute of Technology, who mysteriously vanish after eating these mythical substances.

As they undergo an extraordinary transformation, the bears navigate the challenges of their new human identities while uncovering secrets about their origins. The story blends mythology with modern themes along with comedic elements, which further makes it an entertaining watch.