Did HYBE producer FRANTS 'attack' NewJeans' mascot Bunini amid ADOR feud? Fans outraged over now-deleted post

A recent social media post by a HYBE producer has sparked major controversy, drawing criticism and support in equal measure from netizens. The incident, which occurred on April 15, centered around a now-deleted post in which the producer, identified as FRANTS, appeared to target Bunini, the beloved mascot of NewJeans (NJZ). This post has ignited a debate online, further intensifying the already ongoing tensions between the group and its agency, ADOR.

Bunini, a rabbit-like character closely associated with NewJeans, has become an iconic figure within the group's fanbase. The mascot's presence is widely recognized, and it even makes public appearances in stores and promotional material. Given its popularity, Bunini is viewed by many fans as an extension of the group's image and personality, making any form of attack on the mascot a sensitive issue.

The controversial post showed FRANTS, a producer known for his work with various HYBE artists, including groups like Enhypen, Le Sserafim, and other Belift and Source Music-affiliated acts, appearing to physically "attack" the mascot in an aggressive manner. The video, with the caption "Am Good," was reportedly shared by him on both Threads and Instagram. However, both posts were deleted shortly after they were shared, sparking further speculation about the producer's intentions.

The backlash was immediate and intense. Many netizens condemned FRANTS for what they perceived as a malicious act, particularly given the ongoing feud about an exclusive contract between HYBE and NewJeans. Critics pointed out the irony of such actions coming from a person in a position of influence, with some fans arguing that the act appeared even more inappropriate due to the age difference between the producer and the idols represented by Bunini.

NewJeans, a group known for its youthful image, features younger members, which made many feel that the producer's actions were inappropriate and even bullying. In the wake of the incident, fans took to social media to express their anger, calling out FRANTS for not only being disrespectful but also for undermining the professional relationships between companies and their artists.

However, in a surprising twist, a group of Korean fans came forward in defense of FRANTS, offering a different perspective on the situation. These supporters shared older photos and posts that depicted the producer in a more positive light, highlighting his long-standing admiration for NewJeans and his affection for rabbit-themed characters like Kuromi and Sylvanian Families. They argued that the post may have been misunderstood, suggesting that FRANTS may have intended the interaction with the mascot to be playful rather than malicious.

The controversy comes at a time when NewJeans and ADOR are embroiled in an ongoing feud, which has been gaining attention in the K-pop industry. The battle between the two has been escalating in recent months.

