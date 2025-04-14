NewJeans’ Minji and Hanni suddenly jet off to Rome amid contract feud with ADOR: 'Somewhere no one would...’

In the midst of NJZ (NewJeans)’ ongoing contract feud with their label ADOR, members Hanni and Minji took fans by surprise with an unexpected update; this time, from the historic streets of Rome. The duo quietly revealed their brief escape through a heartfelt message and a series of serene photos, offering fans a glimpse into a well-deserved moment of rest and reflection during a period of tension and uncertainty.

On April 13, Hanni and Minji posted photos to NJZ’s shared social media platform, revealing their current whereabouts without directly naming the city. “Bunnies, are you guys doing well? We’ve gone to a far place for the moment. Although perhaps everyone already knows by now. We wanted to go somewhere where no one would recognize us,” they wrote. Their message, warm and sincere, struck an emotional chord with fans who have been deeply invested in the group’s recent struggles.

They also mentioned that if any fans happened to recognize them, they were welcome to come over and say hello. And it didn’t take long for sharp-eyed fans to identify the setting; a photo taken in front of the iconic Pantheon gave away their Roman destination. From that moment, speculation and excitement took over fan communities as Bunnies from around the world pieced together the duo’s travels through the uploaded images.

Sunlit alleys, clear blue skies, and the tranquil backdrop of Rome painted a picture of peace, far removed from the storm brewing back home.

The idols were soon spotted by a few lucky fans in the city, who later recounted their encounters online. According to those who saw them, Hanni and Minji were every bit as cute and kind as expected. Another noted that the girls didn’t shy away when recognized.

This spontaneous getaway comes at a delicate time for the NJZ members. The group has been entangled in a legal and management conflict with their agency, ADOR, a situation that has sparked concern and speculation within the fandom. With multiple updates, court-related developments, and emotional messages being shared by the girls, fans have been watching closely for any signs of distress or disbandment.

Amid all this, Hanni and Minji’s trip to Rome seems to serve as both a physical and emotional breather. The peaceful atmosphere reflected in their photos suggests that the girls are actively taking steps to care for themselves despite the pressures of the industry and ongoing legal drama. While no further details about the duration of their trip have been shared, the update itself was more than enough to uplift fans.

