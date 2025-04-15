Should NewJeans and Min Hee Jin go 'separate ways' following ADOR's injunction win? Attorneys reveal WHY

Management agency ADOR recently won their injunction case against K-pop group NewJeans. It meant that the quintet will not be allowed to undertake any entertainment activities without the approval of ADOR, until their contract with them expires. The group was reportedly backed by ADOR's former CEO Min Hee Jin, through the entire process of them planning to legally part ways with the company. However, legal experts feel that it's better for them to not be associated with Min Hee Jin anymore, as reported by K-media Sports Today on April 15.

Advertisement

Legal YouTube Channel Kang & Park Law Office consisting of Kang Ho Deok and Park Gun Ho, two attorneys with 15 years of experience in Korean bar exam presented their expert opinion regarding the ongoing ADOR vs NewJeans situation. As per them, the court's decision to uphold ADOR's injunction request indicated how "powerful" the agency's argument was. They mentioned, "Most injunction requests aren’t granted, especially since approving one effectively halts an artist’s activities."

As per them, the "harsh" verdict reflects that "the court saw no serious wrongdoing on ADOR’s part that would justify terminating the contract." They stated that NewJeans should give up at this point as there was "no legal path to victory" for them. As per them, "it should be a wake-up call" for the quintet. They stated, "Now is the time for Min Hee Jin and the NewJeans members to go their separate ways.

The court is giving the members an opportunity to realize, through legal advice, that their interests no longer align with Min Hee Jin’s." They also recalled how Min Hee Jin won her first injunction case and revealed that it was the same bench that handled NewJeans' case as well, so they were aware of the group's and Min Hee Jin's history with ADOR. Which is why the attorneys felt that the court's decision was absolutely legally binding and that the girls should back off and cut ties with Min Hee Jin.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NewJeans’ Minji and Hanni suddenly jet off to Rome amid contract feud with ADOR: 'Somewhere no one would...’