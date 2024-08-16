Did NCT DREAM’s Jaemin disrespect EXO senior Baekhyun’s solo album? Report

NCT’s Jaemin is facing immense criticism from EXO’s Baekhyun’s fans for allegedly disrespecting his solo album. The two artists were previously labelmates before Baekhyun left the company and established his own named INB100. Regardless, they share a senior-junior relationship and netizens are disappointed with Jaemin’s statements.

On August 16, 2024, an audio clip of NCT’s Jaemin went viral, which caused much tension between NCT and EXO’s fandoms. In the snippet, Jaemin cloud be heard criticizing his senior and former labelmate, EXO member Baekhyun’s solo album. During a livestream for NCT DREAM’s third debut anniversary, the conversation steered to Baekhyun’s first solo album, City Lights.

One of the members, Jisung, very enthusiastically expressed his love for the album and that he had heard it entirely. However, Jaemin chimed in and said that he had heard the songs but did not like them as much. Moreover, later, he added that he was et to listen to the entire album fully.

As the footage resurfaced, Baekhyun’s fans were upset about the comments made by the NCT member. However, Jaemin’s fans responded that the audio clip was allegedly edited and originally, he did not sound as harsh. Nevertheless, he faced backlash from netizens for critiquing the album in front of thousands of fans on a livestream broadcast.

At the beginning of 2024, Baekhyun announced his departure from SM Entertainment and the establishment of his own agency, INB100, where he will be carrying on his solo activities. However, he is still part of EXO and will be involved with group activities through SM Entertainment. EXO’s Chen and Xiumin also followed his path and joined his agency for future solo activities.

In 2024, Baekhyun embarked on his first-ever solo Asia tour. The journey began on March 16, 2024, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, and he continued to showcase his talent in several other cities. Furthermore, he is set to make his solo comeback with a 4th mini-album titled Hello, World.

