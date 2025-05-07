Did Kim Soo Hyun send Kim Sae Ron his intimate photos with idol girlfriend? Actress' family makes claims at 2nd press briefing

In a major development amid the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun, a press conference was held on May 7 in Seoul. It was led by Bu Ji Seok, the legal representative of the bereaved family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron. During the event, the attorney shared an audio recording obtained and previously released by the Garo Sero Institute. It allegedly features Kim Sae Ron speaking candidly to a close acquaintance about her past relationship with the actor.

The shocking recording, which has rapidly circulated online, contains serious claims made by the late actress. In the audio, Kim Sae Ron states that her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun began when she was still in middle school. The actress claimed that she engaged in a s*xual relationship with him during her eighth-grade year. She also described deeply troubling behavior by the actor during their alleged relationship. This includes sharing explicit photos and making inappropriate comments.

According to her voice in the clip, Kim Soo Hyun reportedly showed her intimate photos taken with other individuals. He also saved one idol's contact under a mocking nickname based on her body odor. Kim Sae Ron can be heard expressing how emotionally disturbed she felt, stating, “What makes him psycho is that he would show me photos taken while having s*x with someone else. But what’s even crazier is that he saved the idol he slept with as ‘Seaweed’ in his contacts because she smelled like seaweed.” She further shared, “If I had the right circumstances, I would’ve exposed everything already.”

Notably, this marks the second press conference held by Kim Sae Ron’s family. The first took place on March 27. These claims come at a time when Kim Soo Hyun has been embroiled in a public dispute over the nature and duration of his relationship with Kim Sae Ron. The actor has consistently denied accusations that the relationship began while she was a minor. He asserts that they dated briefly and only after she had reached legal adulthood. However, the surfacing of this recording appears to contradict that timeline. It is also expected to intensify public and legal scrutiny.

The press conference is part of an escalating series of statements and counter-statements between the late actress’s family and Kim Soo Hyun’s representatives. Both sides have continued to accuse each other of manipulation, misinformation, and defamation. Meanwhile, no official response has yet been released by Kim Soo Hyun or his agency in reaction to the newly shared audio clip. As public opinion grows increasingly polarized, fans are keeping a close watch. The scandal has become one of the most complex and emotionally charged in Korean entertainment this year.

