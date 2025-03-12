Did Won Bin offer to pay Kim Sae Ron's 700 million KRW debt to Kim Soo Hyun, GOLDMEDALIST? Exploring rumor in detail

Kim Sae Ron owed 700 million KRW to her former agency, GOLDMEDALIST, reported by N Entertainments on February 18. The debt accumulated from fines and compensation payments to the households affected from the power outage created due to the actress' crashing into an electric transformer under alcohol influence in May 2022. Amidst mounting speculation over the debt payment, Won Bin reportedly offered to pay off Kim Sae Ron's entire debt amount.

On March 10, former MBC reporter Kim Se Eui, through her YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, released a call recording with the deceased Kim Sae Ron's aunty, where she opened up about the actress' dating actor Kim Soo Hyun as a minor and about her huge debt of 700 million KRW (about $487,540) to former agency GOLDMEDALIST. As per the audio recording, the company paid off Kim Sae Ron's DUI case debt and said that they did not need to pay the money back.

However, allegedly, they went back on their word and sent a letter demanding repayment, warning that failure to do so would result in legal action from the company. A netizen made a shocking remark in the video's comment section, stating, Kim Sae Ron's aunt plans to release a 3-minute audio recording, as reported by N Entertainments on March 12. They also mentioned, "Won Bin apparently knew that Kim Sae Ron was suffering because of the 700 million won debt and was going to pay it off for her."

Won Bin, who acted with the late actress in Man from Nowhere, "is truly amazing", as per the comment-writer. They further wrote, "But Kim Soo Hyun, who has hundreds of billions of won in assets, couldn’t even be patient and instead pressured her with a demand letter." They focused on the contrasting attitude of two actors of the same industry and even raised a blazing question that Kim Soo Hyun's harsh behaviour towards the actress "drove her out of her home and pushed her to her death?" Another comment also looked back at Kim Sae Ron receiving a laptop from Won Bin, and calling him "righteous".