Kim Sae Ron's parents to reveal Kim Soo Hyun's 'serious crime' in second press conference: Report

Kim Sae Ron's family had organised a press conference on March this year to address accusations they levied against Kim Soo Hyun. The charges include the actor dating a minor Kim Sae Ron and making improper advances towards the underage individual. As the public bashing of Kim Soo Hyun started to die out a little, the bereaved family announced another press conference to levy more allegations towards the actor, as per K-media YTN Entertainments.

The late actress' side will appear for a second press conference today, on May 7 at 2 PM KST (10 AM IST/ 1 AM EST). Their attorney Bu Ji Seok claimed that there are more offences of Kim Soo Hyun that the world needs to know. As the saying goes– an iron needs to be struck while hot– Kim Sae Ron's family is exactly doing the same. They are hitting back with a new controversy regarding the Queen of Tears actor, when he is already being sued by brands and facing threat of cancellation of projects.

Kim Sae Ron's legal representative said, "I will reveal the exact details (of allegations against Kim Soo Hyun) at the press conference." Claiming to have more materials to solidify their accusations of the actor being romantically involved with underage Kim Sae Ron from 2015 to 2021, attorney Bu Ji Seok stated, "Aside from the serious crime, there is also evidence related to dating a minor." As per the Bloodhounds actress' side's previous statements, Kim Soo Hyun not only dated her when she was just 15, but also treated her poorly.

As per them, he has several "concubines" during his dating period with Kim Sae Ron, which led to deterioration of her mental health. They also claimed that Kim Soo Hyun went out of touch following their break up and ignored Kim Sae Ron's pleas for help later. Kim Soo Hyun denied all the claims through an emergency press conference on March 31, however, public opinion seemed to not have shifted towards him still. With both sides filing legal complaints against each other, all eyes will be on what turn the dating scandal takes following the bereaved family's new accusations.

