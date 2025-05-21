New BTS' Jungkook music soon? Restaurant visit with manager 1 month before military discharge sparks buzz

BTS fans are buzzing with enthusiasm following a recent update on Jungkook, who was seen dining out at a restaurant with his manager, as per fans. This has led to many wondering if the meeting might be related to potential solo projects Jungkook could be working on after his military discharge. Having enlisted in December 2023, he is now just a month away from returning to civilian life, and fans are growing increasingly eager to learn about his plans and projects post-discharge.

During Jungkook's military vacation, he allegedly visited a barbeque restaurant in Seoul with his manager. Although the specifics of the date and location remain unverified, this alleged outing has triggered a flurry of online discussions about the BTS member's potential upcoming projects. The fact that his manager was present during the dinner has led fans to speculate about the possibility of new music, including a second solo album and a world tour, on the horizon.

Given that fellow BTS members Jin and J-Hope have been making waves with their solo musical offerings and world tours, fans are eagerly anticipating what's next for the other members, including Jungkook, the beloved golden maknae of the group. An enthusiastic fan wrote, "pls hope my man will get to do everything he wants once he’s back. doing his three-hour concerts, world tour, releasing many more albums & songs… i can’t wait." Another added "live streams too," expressing excitement regarding the artist's musical comeback following his June 11 discharge.

Last month, the X (formerly Twitter) account @DCECOFICIAL sparked speculation that Jungkook might be preparing for a solo world tour, potentially kicking off in October 2025 and concluding in January 2026. Adding fuel to these rumors was the fact that Jungkook's profile is active on Ticketmaster, despite his current military enlistment. Interestingly, a similar pattern was noticed around J-Hope's D-60 military discharge, further piquing fans' interest.

As these hints and speculations continue to surface, fans are growing increasingly eager to discover what the future has in store for Jungkook.

