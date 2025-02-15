'Miss you again today': Jungkook is skeptical if happy times with BTS ARMY will stay a dream, gets impatient about return

Jungkook provided an update regarding his thoughts, feelings, and desires while fulfilling his national military commitments. On February 15, he penned down a heartfelt Weverse note for BTS ARMY, revealing his state of mind in a lyrical manner. The post was his way of telling fans how much he missed them and thought fondly of them. He also expressed doubtful thoughts regarding his life after being discharged from the military.

Jungkook mentioned being skeptical about whether his transition back to civilian life after military service would unfold as smoothly as he had imagined. He reveals having a lot on his mind when he goes to sleep, sometimes even getting annoyed at himself. He metaphorically compared his inner feelings to the gloomy weather outside. However, one of the things that gave comfort to the BTS member during the hard times was the thoughts of his fans. He said, "Sometimes I imagine a taking photo with ARMYs and me together. With the smile that spreads across my lips right away, makes me feel happy."

His love for his fans is evident in his heartfelt message for them. But he also expressed being "skeptical" about whether his wish to meet them and create "beautiful memories" with them would "just stay as my just imagination." He expressed being "impatient" and "a little anxious" about the same. He revealed thinking of the fans "terribly way too much" and wanting to let them know about it. He concluded his emotional post on a tender note, writing, "Miss you again today" and affectionately adding, "I love you."

He confessed that sharing his feelings with ARMYs made him feel lighter, and he expressed gratitude to fans for taking the time to read his heartfelt message.