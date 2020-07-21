From Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam: 5 popular content creators who have taken over reels and won hearts

Instagram recently rolled out a new feature called ‘Reels’ and amid this, several content creators have transitioned to it. Here’s a list of the top 5 popular content creators who have won fans over with their reels.

It has been a while since the government put a ban on the popular Chinese application, TikTok and immediately, Instagram rolled out its popular short video feature called ‘Reels’ in India. The Indian Instagram users immediately transitioned to it and in no time, even the most popular content creators switched to Reels and turned pros. Soon, we saw many of the celebs like , , and more taking to Instagram reels. And, just like them, popular content creators also tried their hands on this cool new feature.

Speaking of popular content creators on Instagram, certain names shine right at the top including Bhuvan Bam, Kusha Kapila, Komal Pandey, Dolly Singh and Saloni Gaur. Each of them has a unique quality about them that has managed to garner many followers. While there are several others who enjoy a massive fan following, we take you through the 5 popular content creators and their transition to reels on Instagram.

Bhuvan Bam

Amid the lockdown, even the most popular YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam has been urging his fans to stay at home to keep themselves COVID 19 free. Recently, when Instagram rolled out Reels in India, the popular content creator did not miss the opportunity and shelled out some fun videos that became extremely popular. In his iconic ‘Banchod Das’ style, he shared hilarious reels that managed to leave his fans amused. Not just this, recently, when he launched his song Heer Ranjha, Bhuvan once again reeled away into the hearts of his fans with a couple of sweet videos.

Kusha Kapila

When we say the words ‘Billi Maasi’ or ‘Monday aunty’ all Instagrammers can only think of the popular content creator ‘Kusha Kapila.’ The gorgeous star who has tickled the funny bones of everyone also has been spending time at home amid the lockdown. Hence, when Instagram rolled out the Reels feature, Kusha also made use of it and shelled out some hilarious videos that managed to grab eyeballs and leave her fans in splits. From ‘Billi Maasi’s’ gyaan to ‘expectations Vs reality’ videos, Kusha is slowly acing the ‘reel game’ and winning over the internet!

Dolly Singh

The popular content creator who rose to fame over her character ‘Raju Ki Mummy’ and more, Dolly Singh surely has picked up Instagram’s new feature Reels and has turned into her forte. From her hilarious take on her ‘mom vs guests’ to her sassy jibe on friends who can sleep anywhere, Dolly has churned out some cool reels in a short span of time and her followers surely are loving it. While many are waiting for her famous character ‘Raju ki Mummy’ to debut on reels, Dolly surely has managed to create terrific buzz with her cool and hilarious videos with Instagram’s new feature.

Saloni Gaur

Popularly known as ‘Nazma Aapa,’ Saloni Gaur is known for her straightforward yet sassy videos on social media. From her take on politics to CBSE class 10th and 12th results, Saloni’s videos cover almost all topics and hence, strike a chord with the fans. Naturally, when the new Instagram reels feature rolled out, Saloni also made use of it and shelled out some cool and hilarious videos that left everyone laughing. Her imitation of Ananya Panday also received massive upvotes from her followers. From sharing Nazma Aapa’s sarcastic yet funny take on 10th and 12th results to commenting on latest Netflix series Indian Matchmaking, Saloni’s reel videos have managed to become extremely popular.

Komal Pandey

Best known for being an extremely popular fashion content creator, Komal Pandey is extremely well known on Instagram. With a massive fan following on Instagram, Komal recently started using the Instagram reels feature and it surely appears that she has aced it already. As the reels feature was rolled out, Komal too transitioned to it and started a new series called ‘Vibe Check’ on it. From shelling out fashion goals to giving style tips to her fans, Komal has been taking over reels just like she won over everyone on other platforms too. With reels, the content she has created has surely been a hit till now.

Apart from this, other content creators like Mostly Sane (Prajakta Kohli), Shristi Dixit, Aashna Shroff, Christine Rai and others too have made the smooth transition to Instagram reels and are already trending on the platform.

Credits :Instagram

