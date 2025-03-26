Kim Sae Ron's husband refutes a*sault and social media-controlled allegations amid Kim Soo Hyun dating row: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an a*sault.

Kim Sae Ron was alleged to get married quietly to her boyfriend-turned-husband, living in America, by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho and some other sources. Reportedly, the man physically a*saulted the late actress and intensely scrutinized her every move, including her social media. As a response, her husband released a statement through Garosero Research Institute's broadcast, confirming their wedding and refuting claims of ill behavior towards the actress on March 25.

Addressing the a*sault allegations, Kim Sae Ron's husband stated that the apartment he lived in America had very weak soundproofing and thus it was practically impossible for him to have a*saulted someone without the neighbors knowing. He mentioned, "It (his house) is built such that if an a*sault had taken place, the floor below would immediately make a report." He also stressed the serious legal consequences for domestic vi*lence in the US. He also said that from the time they first met to February 2025, they got to see each other just 4 times.

Among those, only the 1st meeting was in a different country and for the rest, Kim Sae Ron travelled to America. The husband's argument based around this was that if he ab*sed her and they did not have an amicable relationship, then the actress would not have visited him. To strengthen his claims, he even threw a challenge at the people alleging to have photo proofs of the a*saults: "I urge them to publicize the photos if they have them. If necessary, I will undergo police investigations." He also presented clarifications regarding access to each other's social media.

He stated, "We freely shared our passwords with each other, and more, in order to build trust as a married couple." He mentioned the reason for the same being their long-distance relationship. He revealed exchanging social media passwords through DMs, and writing "promises to each other as a couple, and were also open with other information as agreed between us mutually." He mentioned being shocked at their "mutually agreeable choice" being portrayed as him "monitoring her moves." He also claimed to possess their written agreement to prove himself.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.