The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 24 Episode: Finn Reconnects with Sheila, Find Out What He Said

The July 24 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful brought family moments, emotional talks, and a few surprises as Taylor received an unexpected invite and Finn checked in on Sheila. Ridge faced new pressure from Eric, while Steffy struggled with her view of Sheila’s recent actions.

Taylor gets invited to join the Italy trip

At the Forrester mansion, Nick stopped by with a suggestion that Taylor join the upcoming Italy trip. He joked about double dating and mentioned that this would be a great chance for her to keep an eye on Ridge. Nick hinted that Eric might try another matchmaking stunt to reunite Ridge and Brooke, so Taylor could benefit from being there.

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, Eric shared his thoughts with Ridge. He believed Ridge still had a future with Brooke, not Taylor. Eric reminded Ridge that their kids were grown, and building a life with Taylor didn’t make as much sense anymore. He warned Ridge not to take Brooke for granted and said he might lose her if he waited too long. Ridge looked thoughtful as Eric encouraged him to choose Brooke.

Steffy admits Sheila played the hero

Over at the Spencer mansion, Steffy brought Kelly to spend time with Liam. Bill appreciated how much support Liam had been getting from his loved ones. During their conversation, Steffy reluctantly admitted that Sheila had played a role in saving her life. Liam wasn’t fully convinced and guessed Steffy still didn’t trust Sheila completely.

Steffy hoped Sheila would stay on the right path, but she wasn’t holding her breath. Despite Sheila’s recent actions, doubts about her true intentions still lingered.

Finn checks on Sheila at Il Giardino

At Il Giardino, Sheila was happy to see Finn show up unexpectedly. Finn wanted to make sure her recovery was going well and thanked her for stepping in to help save Steffy. Sheila tried to bring up Luna, believing that Luna could have changed if she’d had more time.

Finn didn’t want to discuss Luna’s situation and kept the focus on the present. Sheila appreciated the visit and seemed touched by Finn’s concern.

In the Forrester design office, Katie and Brooke chatted about Italy. Brooke recalled her past memories with Ridge there, thinking about the romantic moments they once shared. Katie believed Italy still had magic, and Brooke couldn’t help but reflect on what the future might hold.

