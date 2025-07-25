Newswrap, July 24: From Hulk Hogan's demise to Saiyaara surpassing Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2 and Housefull 5's lifetime earnings

From Hulk Hogan's demise to Saiyaara surpassing Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, and Housefull 5's lifetime earnings, here are all the major highlights of the day.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan passed away at 71

WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan took his last breath on Thursday morning (July 24) at the age of 71. The 6-time WCW World Heavyweight Championship winner passed away due to cardiac arrest, as per a report by TMZ.

Born with the name Terry Gene Bollea, he later changed it to "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan.

Kiara Advani shares an unseen picture with Hrithik Roshan and Ayaan Mukerji ahead of War 2 trailer release

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture with her War 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan and director Ayan Mukerji.

The actress captioned it with “All Set for Tomorrow,” hinting at her excitement for the War 2 trailer launch. For the unversed, the new mom will be seen romancing Hrithik Roshan on the big screen in War 2, slated to release on August 14, 2025.

Veer Pahariya gives a flying kiss to rumored GF Tara Sutaria

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria turned heads with their latest flying kiss exchange at a fashion event. Mesmerised by the beauty of his rumored girlfriend Tara Sutaria, the Sky Force actor couldn't control himself. Their latest video clip is another strong indication of their budding romantic relationship.

Saiyaara wraps first week at whopping Rs 170 crore

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara is doing wonders at the box office. The movie has wrapped its opening week at a phenomenal figure of Rs 171 crore net at the Indian box office.

With such a remarkable box office run, the Mohit Suri directorial surpassed the lifetime theatrical cumulative box office of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5.

The movie is all set to enter the Rs 200 crore net club in its second weekend itself, with no competition until the release of Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 on August 1st.

