Park Eun Bin’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo to get an American remake? Production responds

Kang Tae Oh and Park Eun Bin led the legal office romance drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which was released in 2022, and while the fans for a sequel, there’s another update that they may not have expected. According to a report from DEADLINE, Netflix is developing an English-language adaptation of the Korean show, which also aired on the platform for international audiences. ENA, the original creators of the 16-episode drama, carefully avoided confirmation. Meanwhile, the media giant itself is yet to comment.

The original coverage stated that sources have revealed that creator Leila Gerstein will be joining producer KristieAnne Reed as the writer and executive producer for Jerry Bruckheimer Television. On July 25, ENA said to EDaily, “it’s difficult to answer”, on being asked whether rights for an American remake were sold to Netflix. The rights to the original content are held by AStory, which also exclusively produced it.

Previously, on August 17, 2022, AStory President Lee Sang Baek confirmed that Extraordinary Attorney Woo would be renewed for a second season. At the time, fans were waiting for Kang Tae Oh’s return from the military and the wrapping up of Park Eun Bin’s other projects, including Netflix’s The Wonder Fools. However, with no updates on it so far, fears are rising about the cancellation of the sequel.

About Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The story follows the titular character of Woo Young Woo, who is a lawyer on the autism spectrum. With a spectacular photographic memory and her wish to sort the most complex cases, she becomes a star performer at her new law firm, much to the surprise of her colleagues. Unlike a cutthroat atmosphere seen in most dramas, Extraordinary Attorney Woo takes on a milder, slice-of-life approach, impressing viewers. It also showcased a heartwarming romance arc for the lead character, raising interest.

